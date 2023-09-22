“Ran the show mate” – Liverpool midfielder sends message to Harvey Elliott after Europa League win

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has praised Harvey Elliot for his performance against LASK in the UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday, September 21.

Harvey Elliot was part of Liverpool's starting XI in the UEL opener alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in the midfield. The Englishman completed the whole game and also helped Gravenberch provide a perfect assist for Luis Diaz with a brilliant pass.

After the game, the 20-year-old took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures from the recent match with the caption:

"Great to be back out there tonight with the boys. Good 3 points to start the group. Thanks to the travelling fans for their fantastic support"

Elliot's Liverpool teammates such as Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, and Ryan Gravenberch also commented on the post. However, Tyler Morton's reaction to the social media post stood out as he wrote:

“Ran the show mate”

Tyler Morton has made nine appearances for the main team of Liverpool. He's currently on a loan from the Merseyside outfit to EFL Championship side Hull City. He has already made two appearances for the Tigers in the new season, recording one assist.

The Reds, meanwhile, defeated Austrian Bundesliga side, LASK 3-1 in their 2023-24 UEFA Europa League opening game. After conceding an early goal via Florian Flecker (14'), Jurgen Klopp's side made a brilliant comeback with goals from Darwin Nunez (56'), Luis Diaz (63'), and Mohamed Salah (88').

Jurgen Klopp addresses Liverpool's playing spirit after recent comeback in Europe League

Jurgen Klopp recently about Liverpool's comeback against Austrian side, LASK in the Europa League after being a goal down in the early minutes. The German manager said (via The Guardian):

“I am really happy with a lot of things. It was not long ago I was being asked about us being 1-0 down, 1-0 down, 1-0 down. I understand that this may come up again sometime but this feels completely different. Something is growing but I have no clue how big it will grow.”

Similar scenes were witnessed by the fans last weekend when the Reds locked horns against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. After Hwang Hee-chan scored in the seventh minute at the Molineux Stadium, Jurgen Klopp's side came back to score three goals and secure the win 3-1.

They have also conceded the first goals against Bournemouth and Newcastle United before bouncing back to win 3-1 and 2-1 respectively.

Next up, the Reds will host West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday, September 24. After playing a draw against Chelsea on the opening matchday, Liverpool have recorded five consecutive wins in all competitions.

The Merseyside outfit will be looking forward to adding another positive result to their winning form against sixth-placed West Ham.