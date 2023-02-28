Real Betis dealt massive injury blow as star player set to miss Europa League clash against Manchester United

Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir has been ruled out of the side's Europa League last 16 clash with Manchester United due to an ACL injury. The Frenchman will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

The La Liga side have confirmed Fekir's injury on their official website:

"Fekir suffers an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee. The player will miss the remainder of the season."

Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 @RealBetis PARTE MÉDICO | Fekir sufre una lesión del ligamento cruzado anterior de su rodilla izquierda. El jugador se perderá lo que resta de temporada.



Fekir's absence will have a major effect on Betis as the French attacking midfielder is Manuel Pellegrini's side's protagonist. He has scored six goals and provided three assists in 20 games across competitions.

The Frenchman will miss Los Verdiblancos' Europa League last 16 tie with Manchester United as a result. The two European sides clash at Old Trafford on Thursday (March 9). The second leg is at Benito Villamarin on March 16.

Betis are currently fifth in La Liga, winning 12 of 23 league games. They finished top of Group C in the Europa League, beating former Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho's AS Roma to top spot.

Manchester United will know about the threat Fekir would have posed the side had he been available. Reports claim that Erik ten Hag's side entered the race to sign the former Lyon midfielder for €26 million.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw explains why players didn't get a day off after winning EFL Cup

Luke Shaw on the Red Devils being back in training.

Manchester United celebrated lifting the Carabao Cup on Sunday (February 26) with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Wembley. However, they were back in training on Monday (February 27) with Ten Hag intent on overseeing more success.

Shaw explained that the Red Devils are quickly turning their attention to Wednesday's (March 1) clash with West Ham United in the 5th round of the FA Cup. He told Sky Sports:

"I think obviously we don't want to look too far. I think of course the game is a really big game on Wednesday. It's a competition that, of course, we want to look to win. I think that's why we're in today [Monday]. There's no days off."

Ten Hag's players paraded around Wembley after Casemiro and Marcus Rashford had sealed their first trophy for six years. However, those celebrations didn't last into the night. Shaw added:

"There was not really many celebrations last night, so I think full focus after that was just to make sure that we come in today and prepare for that game because, like I said, it's a competition that we want to stay involved in. We know it's going to be a tough test against West Ham."

The last time Manchester United won the FA Cup was in 2016. It is one of three competitions, including the Europa League, that the Old Trafford outfit are still competing in.

