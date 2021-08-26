Real Madrid could announce Kylian Mbappe signing this week - Reports

According to reports, Real Madrid could announce the signing of Kylian Mbappe from PSG over the weekend. The Frenchman has been the subject of an intense transfer saga this summer after he opted against signing a new contract with PSG.

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of Kylian Mbappe and have identified him as the ideal candidate to guide the club back to their glory days. After parting ways with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, Los Blancos now have enough funds to complete the signing.

However, negotiations have not been smooth with PSG, who have maintained that the player will only leave on their terms. Real Madrid have reportedly had their opening bid rejected by PSG, but have no plans to give up on their main target.

Cada vez se acerca más el momento. https://t.co/87XkF2CE8D — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) August 26, 2021

Radio Marca journalist Ramon Alvarez has now confirmed the deal is getting closer to fruition. He retweeted a story stating Kylian Mbappe's PSG teammates are resigned to losing him this summer and wrote:

"The moment is getting closer and closer."

Further, Alvarez also went on to reveal that his intuition says Real Madrid could make the announcement official in the coming days. Although he quickly pointed out it was intuition and not information before passing the claim, Real Madrid fans feel the club are within touching distance of signing Kylian Mbappe.

PSG president remains coy over Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid rumors

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the PSG president, has opted to keep his cards close to his chest despite talk of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League draw later tonight, Al-Khelaifi was questioned about developments in the potential transfer. However, he opted against providing a conclusive answer and felt it was not the right time to speak about the deal.

Despite shrugging off questions from the media on the transfer, Al-Khelaifi insisted he will provide clarity on the situation after the draw for the Champions League group stages is completed.

"Mbappé deal with Real Madrid? I will speak later. Now is not the right time, I'm working. I'll speak later."

It is believed that Real Madrid's opening bid for Kylian Mbappe was in the region of €160 million. Even though the 22-year-old is out of contract next summer, PSG are playing hardball in negotiations by demanding a higher transfer fee.

Leonardo: “Real Madrid bid for Mbappé seems like a strategy to show they were trying every way to sign Kylian and that’s it. They’ve been disrespectful, incorrect, illegal and unacceptable. We’re NOT accepting €160m. If he wants to go, it will be for our conditions”. 🔴 #Mbappé — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

But considering the recent developments, it seems as if Real Madrid are not willing to give up on Kylian Mbappe, who could become the next 'Galactico' at the Santiago Bernabeu.

