Real Madrid have released a 21-man squad to take on Italian giants Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Los Blancos have an injury-ravaged team ahead of this game, owing to knocks to the likes of Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Eder Militao.

Alvaro Odriozola and Federico Valverde are two other notable omissions from the squad that is desperate to return to winning ways.

Prior to their disappointing 1-1 draw against Villarreal this weekend, Real Madrid were humbled 4-1 by Valencia. As a result, Zinedine Zidane's charges have dropped points in two of their last five La Liga matches and now remain six points off leaders Real Sociedad.

Sergio Ramos will miss Real Madrid's games against Villarreal, Inter and Alaves with a hamstring injury 🤕 pic.twitter.com/fJYakaYGNK — Goal (@goal) November 19, 2020

Also read: Inter Milan vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Casemiro's return is a welcome boost for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be without Sergio Ramos (L) and Karim Benzema when they take on Inter Milan

Advertisement

Ramos' hamstring injury is set to see him miss out on a few games, which means Nacho Fernandes could fill in alongside Raphael Varane at the back. 20-year-old Victor Chust is also included in the squad.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are expected to operate in front of the returning Casemiro, who fortunately tested negative for coronavirus.

The midfielder's vocal presence and defensive assurance might just be what Real Madrid require to strengthen their chances of making it to the top 16.

Casemiro is set to slot straight into Real Madrid's midfield

Since both Benzema and Jovic are ruled out of the game, Mariano Diaz is poised to spearhead the attack. The forward netted in the second minute against Villarreal, a goal that will only do his confidence some good.

Advertisement

The likes of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are included in the squad, although it'll be interesting to see if Zidane chooses to start with the former after his poor performance last time out.

The highly-anticipated match-up between Inter Milan and Real Madrid is scheduled to commence on November 25, at the San Siro.

It's a must win encounter for both sides, as they are behind Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk in Group B.

Real Madrid have recorded four points from their opening three UCL matches.

Also read: Reports: Arsenal interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco