Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr drops another hint that Carlo Ancelotti could become Brazil manager

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has added fuel to the fire regarding his Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti potentially becoming Brazil's national team coach.

Ancelotti has been heavily linked with the Selecao job after Tite left the role following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Italian coach's contract with Madrid expires in 2024 but doubts have grown over his future at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

Vinicius has admitted that he would like Ancelotti to become Brazil's boss. However, the young attacker also hopes the Italian continues with Real Madrid. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Being coached by Ancelotti at Brazil National team or Real Madrid? Both, hopefully"

Vinicius is the second Brazil player to hint at Ancelotti potentially succeeding Tite. Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson claimed to have spoken to Real Madrid's inner circle in the Selecao squad:

“I spoke to Casemiro, Vinicius and Militao … there's a big possibility that Carlo Ancelotti is gonna become the new coach of Brazil”.

Ancelotti returned to the Bernabeu in 2021 and guided Los Merengues to a UEFA Champions League and La Liga double last season. However, his side have experienced topsy-turvy form this term. They trail Barcelona by 13 points in the La Liga title race with 10 games remaining.

However, Ancelotti oversaw an incredible 4-0 thrashing over Barca in the El Clasico to advance to the Copa del Rey final. His side also have one foot in the Champions League semifinals after beating Chelsea 2-0 in their quarterfinal first leg on April 12.

But still speculation grows over the Italian leaving Real Madrid to become Brazil's new manager. Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues confirmed the national team's interest last month, saying:

"Ancelotti is not only the players’ favourite but it seems the fans’ too. Everywhere I go in Brazil, in every stadium, he is the first name the supporters ask me about... we’ll see if we can make it happen as we look for the new coach of the Brazilian national team."

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois rues missed chances in win over Chelsea in the Champions League

Courtois wishes the tie was put to bed.

Real Madrid beat 10-man Chelsea 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 21st minute after superb work from Vinicius. Marco Asensio then smashed in a 74th-minute corker. This came after Ben Chilwell was sent off in the 59th minute.

Ancelotti's side are on course to reach the semi-finals for the third consecutive season. However, Los Blancos could have taken the tie beyond the visiting Blues. They conjured up 18 shots, with 10 on target, but could only convert two.

Courtois hopes his side won't live to regret the spurned opportunities when they head to Stamford Bridge on April 18 for the second leg. He said (via GOAL):

“Every time you play a big knockout match you’re left with the sensation that you could have, should have, killed the tie off. This is a good result but we’re bugged by the fact that we didn’t score a third or even a fourth goal. I hope we don’t regret not having added another when we play again next week.”

Poll : 0 votes