Real Madrid or Barcelona? Ivan Rakitic predicts who will win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League

Former Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has backed the Catalan giants to win the UEFA Champions League while naming Real Madrid as his La Liga title favorites.

Barca and Madrid are in a three-horse title race with surprise package Girona. Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos sit top of the league with a five-point lead and a game in hand over their second-placed El Clasico rivals.

Xavi guided Barcelona to the title last season for the first time since 2019. But, they have somewhat faltered during this campaign and could be set to surrender their crown to Real Madrid.

Rakitic, who won four La Liga titles with Barca expects Madrid to reign supreme. He told Marca (via BarcaTimes):

"Who will win La Liga? Real Madrid."

However, the veteran Croatian midfielder does have high hopes for his former club in the Champions League. Xavi's side are in the last 16 and hold a 1-1 aggregate draw with Napoli heading into the second leg at home on Tuesday (March 12).

Rakitic tipped Barca to win Europe's elite club competition:

"Who will win Champions League? Barcelona."

Real Madrid may have something to say about Rakitic's Champions League prediction. Ancelotti's men advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 aggregate win against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Current holders Manchester City are also through to the quarterfinals after thrashing Danish outfit FC Copenhagen 6-2 on aggregate. Pep Guardiola's men could be the team to beat given they are unbeaten in Europe's elite club competition this season.

Rakitic feels Barcelona could learn a lesson from their title rivals Real Madrid

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are still prominent members of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid bolstered their squad this past summer by bringing Jude Bellingham to the Santiago Bernabeu for €103 million from Borussia Dortmund. The English superstar has been a revelation, bagging 20 goals and nine assists in 31 games across competitions.

Ancelotti has built an impressive team that boasts potential and experience. Luka Modric, 38, and Toni Kroos, 34 are still shining despite reaching the latter stages of their careers.

Rakitic touched on Madrid's rebuild by pointing out that Barcelona have perhaps gone too quickly with their approach. He said (via Football Espana):

"Real Madrid have done everything well, little by little. Modric and Kroos are still there leading the team. Maybe Barcelona have gone too fast."

Barca have a youthful and exciting squad at Xavi's disposal. Gavi, 19, and Pedri, 21, are two of Spain's brightest talents. But, Rakitic explained how the duo could benefit from playing alongside more experience:

"I’m convinced Gavi and Pedri are going to be the future of Barcelona and Spanish football, but I think that help from us – the old people, as they have called us – would have been good for them."

The Blaugrana have been forced to do their recent transfer business in the free agency and loan market. Ilkay Gundogan, 33, arrived as a free agent last summer but the Catalan giants' financial issues are proving problematic in their recruitment.