Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti identifies ex-Manchester City and PSG forwards to strengthen attack: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has identified former Manchester City attacker Edin Dzeko and former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi as the players to strengthen his team's attack.

Karim Benzema's campaign has been plagued by injuries. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has played only 19 games this season, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist. Los Blancos also have the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo in their ranks, however, there is no direct replacement for Benzema. Eden Hazard's poor form hasn't made things any easier for Ancelotti.

Hence, the Italian manager is exploring the market to bolster his team's attack for the remainder of the season. Los Blancos are currently second in La Liga as they look to defend their status as the Spanish champions.

The reigning European champions are also set to take on Liverpool in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. With the crucial stage of the season set to commence, another injury to Benzema could hamper the team's campaign.

Edin Dzeko, 36, has represented top European clubs like AS Roma, Manchester City, Inter Milan, and more during his career. Dzeko has scored 11 goals and has provided four assists in 27 games for Inter this season.

Mauro Icardi, meanwhile, is currently on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray from PSG. He has scored six goals and has provided four assists in 10 games for Galatasaray this season. Much like Dzeko, Icardi is a proven goalscorer in the European circuit.

While Kylian Mbappe remains a top target for Real Madrid, the club need attacking reinforcements for the remainder of the season. Hence, experienced campaigners like Dzeko and Icardi have been courted.

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about his responsibility as Real Madrid's coach

Real Madrid have gone through a rough patch since the resumption of the season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Speaking about his duties during the rough phase, Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"In my head, I'm thinking that there are always tough spells in football and that's when it's important to keep calm and look at yourself. It's a team game, that includes me, the players and the club."

"Football allows you to move on from a bad spell very quickly and at the same time, you have to be aware a good spell can finish very quickly. We have to maintain our concentration to ensure it doesn't happen."

