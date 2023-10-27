Real Madrid eye move for former Arsenal star if they cannot sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea - Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly attempt to sign former Arsenal star Wojciech Szczesny if they are unable to secure Kepa Arrizabalaga on a permanent transfer next summer.

The Spain international joined from Chelsea on loan in the summer after Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury, keeping him out for a lengthy period. According to the Spanish publication Todofichajes, Los Blancos may not be willing to pay the Blues' asking price for their 29-year-old shot-stopper.

Consequently, the La Liga side are considered to be eyeing a move for Juventus goalkeeper and Poland international Szczęsny. The aforementioned report claims that the Serie A outfit will be looking to secure at least €10 million to let go of the 33-year-old.

Currently, Szczesny is contracted with Juventus till 2025, but his current employers are willing to let him go in the 2024 summer transfer window. He joined the Italian side from Arsenal in 2017 for a fee of £10 million. Since then, he has made 224 appearances for the Turin-based side, keeping 93 clean sheets in the process.

However, a move to Real Madrid would mean he would have to play second-fiddle to Courtois, who is the first choice at Santiago Bernabeu. This season, the former Gunner has started seven matches in the Italian top-flight and has kept five clean sheets.

Gary Lineker tips Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham to play as a striker for England

Jude Bellingham Real Madrid (via Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham has made an excellent start to his Real Madrid career after moving from Borussia Dortmund to the Spanish capital for €103 million. Under Carlo Ancelotti, the England international has been preferred in an attacking midfielder role, which has seen Bellingham thrive in front of goal.

So far, the 20-year-old midfielder has scored 11 goals in 12 appearances across all competitions. Given the youngster's ability to find the back of the net, Gary Lineker sees Bellingham take up the number nine role in the future for England. He said (via Goal):

"The way he has started at Real gives Gareth Southgate a great option. If something happens to Harry Kane - or after he is finished because Harry is now 30 - Jude could play at centre-forward, as a false nine if you like."

"No-one knows what Jude’s best position is because he is so good in several roles but I could see him playing up front for England."

Bellingham can cover deep-lying midfielder roles and the number 10 position. However, a striker's role for the 20-year-old in an England shirt would be out of the question as long as Harry Kane represents the country. The Bayern Munich forward has scored 61 goals from 87 caps for his nation.