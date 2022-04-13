“I don’t trust” – Fans identify ‘weakness’ in Real Madrid line-up ahead of UCL quarter-final second leg against Chelsea

Real Madrid fans are not happy online following the announcement of their starting XI against Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final second leg tie.

Los Blancos took a 3-1 lead in the first leg following an incredible Karim Benzema hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last week. They are now gearing up for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, 12 April.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said after the first leg (via The Metro) that he believed the tie was over.

However, star centre-back Eder Militao is suspended for the clash at the Bernabeu. He picked up his second yellow card of the knockout stage in the reverse fixture in London.

Taking his place is long-serving Spaniard Nacho Fernandez. It's fair to say Madrid fans are not happy with manager Carlo Ancelotti's decision to start the 32-year-old Spaniard. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Nacho's selection.

Here is a taste of some of their reactions:

Nacho deputies against Chelsea as Real Madrid's lack of center-back options becomes apparent

Nacho has been at Real Madrid since 2007, making 266 senior appearances. He has played 33 times this season in all competitions, including six Champions League encounters.

However, his performances have not been good enough for the highly demanding Madrid fanbase, having made a number of errors over the past few years.

Meanwhile, Militao has been a revelation since his breakthrough into the first team, following a quiet start after his €50 million arrival from Porto in 2019. He has been their main defender this season, making 42 appearances in all competitions.

But since the Portuguese ace is unavailable against Chelsea, Nacho is the only other recognized senior centre-back left at the club. Another centre-back, Jesus Vallejo, has contracted Covid-19 virus.

Nacho may not be a fan favorite as it stands. But he has always been a willing deputy for the club, and on this occasion, Ancelotti has little alternative.

The winner of the tie on aggregate will face either Atletico Madrid or Manchester City in the semi-finals. The Premier League leaders take a 1-0 advantage to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday.

