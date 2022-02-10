Real Madrid flop has rejected 3 offers to leave and only wants to move to Chelsea: Reports

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has declined three chances to leave the club and only wants to return to his old stomping ground Chelsea.

Despite the 31-year-old having a poor time at Madrid, he is still on the wishlists of several European giants.

Serie A clubs such as Juventus and Inter Milan are keen to sign the player, according to reports. Newcastle United, who were recently taken over by a Saudi Arabian consortium, have also expressed their desire to sign Hazard.

Despite being linked with clubs of such stature, Hazard is only ready to leave Madrid for Chelsea.

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc “If you could bring back a previous Chelsea player, who would it be?”



Thiago Silva: “Eden Hazard.” “If you could bring back a previous Chelsea player, who would it be?”Thiago Silva: “Eden Hazard.” https://t.co/0Tb7i00vIu

Hazard was one of the best players in Europe prior to his move to Madrid. His brilliant form in west London convinced the Spanish giants to sign him for a reported €100 million plus add-ons.

The former Lille forward scored 110 goals and laid down 92 assists in 352 appearances for Chelsea. However, his return to London is under severe doubt as Roman Abramovich has not shown any inclination to bring Hazard back yet.

Post the sale of Hazard, Chelsea were given a transfer ban. The club promoted their youngsters into the first-team who have done well for the Blues. The following season, they splurged big money in the transfer market and brought in several new faces like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

The arrival of these players, along with youngsters like Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi, means there is little space for Hazard in Chelsea's attacking setup.

Moreover, with his age on the wrong side of 30 and the player's low work-rate, the Blues might opt against signing him this summer.

Why did the former Chelsea winger fail at Real Madrid?

Hazard has flopped at Madrid

His brilliant form over several years in west London dropped off from his very first season at Real Madrid. Many experts predicted Hazard to flourish in Madrid, given the attacking freedom and lack of physical aggression in La Liga.

However, Hazard has failed to recreate any of the magic that made him an untouchable player at the Bridge. Some experts believe the Blues capitalized by selling him at the right time with Madrid buying a burnt-out forward.

Hazard has registered six goals and 10 assists in 62 games for the club. The pressure of having to fill the shoes of the great Cristiano Ronaldo also might have played a role in Hazard's downfall. Unlike Ronaldo, Hazard was never consistent enough to produce numbers on a weekly basis. Hence the need and urgency to do so might have put undue pressure on the Belgian.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hazard has made 19 appearances for Real Madrid this season, scoring a solitary goal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy