Real Madrid legend says Karim Benzema should be benched if PSG attacker arrives

Real Madrid legend Guti has said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival should lead to Karim Benzema reduced to a bit-part role.

Los Blancos are once again being linked with a move for Mbappe, 24, having missed out on him last summer. It seemed nailed on that the French striker would arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at the Parisians instead.

However, reports claim that Real Madrid are set to reignite their interest in Mbappe. Guti has given his opinion on the PSG frontman's potential arrival and its consequences for Benzema, telling El Chiringuito TV:

“If Mbappé comes to Real Madrid, I would put him in the place of Benzema.”

Benzema, 35, has reportedly signed a new one-year extension with Los Merengues keeping him tied to the club till 2024. Hence, he may be looking over his shoulder if Mbappe arrives in the summer.

The PSG striker has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 36 goals and providing nine assists in 39 games across competitions. He lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, winning the Golden Boot with eight goals in as many games.

However, Benzema will be quick to point out that we're not even a year removed from him being crowned the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner. The French forward led Real Madrid to a UEFA Champions League and La Liga double. He bagged 44 goals in 46 games across competitions last season.

However, this campaign has been a difficult one for Benzema, who has dealt with injury issues. Moreover, he was at loggerheads with the France national team during the World Cup. It remains to be seen if he would accept playing second-fiddle to Mbappe.

Former PSG and Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria backs Los Blancos to win Champions League

Di Maria predicts Madrid to win the Champions League.

Real Madrid's 2014 UEFA Champions League hero Angel Di Maria has backed his former side to win the competition for the second season in a row.

Los Merengues are tied 1-1 with Manchester City on aggregate after a draw in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (May 9). The tie concludes eight days later at the Etihad.

Juventus winger Di Maria, who also played for PSG and Manchester United in the Champions League, reckons Madrid will prevail against City:

“I think Real Madrid will beat Manchester City and win the Champions League.”

It's a bold claim, as the Premier League leaders are unbeaten in 21 games across competitions and haven't lost a Champions League game at home since 2018.

To exacerbate matters, Carlo Ancelotti's side have never won at City's home ground. They lost 4-3 on their last visit to the Etihad in last season's semifinal first leg.

Poll : 0 votes