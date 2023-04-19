Real Madrid superstar renews his contract for one more season - Reports

Karim Benzema has reportedly signed a new one-year extension with Real Madrid, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season.

Diario AS reports that Benzema, 35, has reached an agreement with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez for his contract renewal. The Frenchman is aware that next season could be his last with the La Liga giants.

Perez oversaw Benzema's arrival at Real Madrid in 2009, and the Frenchman has gone on to become a Los Merengues icon. The striker has bagged 349 goals and contributed 165 assists in 640 appearances. That includes 26 goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

Benzema will now continue playing for Madrid till 2024, and the deal comes as part of a 'Ballon d'Or clause'. The Frenchman led Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double last season. He was recognised for his spectacular exploits in that campaign by France Football with the Ballon d'Or award.

The Frenchman ended last season as the top scorer in La Liga (27) and the Champions League (15). His new deal also arrives just a day removed from becoming the fifth player to make 150 Champions League appearances. He featured in Carlo Ancelotti's side's 2-0 (4-0 aggregate) quarterfinal win over Chelsea on Tuesday (April 18).

The aforementioned report adds that Benzema is urging Real Madrid to bolster their attack next season. His expected departure in 2024 will coincide with the arrival of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, 16, from Palmeiras.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo comments on Bayern Munich's tall task against Manchester City

Rodrygo isn't writing Bayern Munich off just yet.

Rodrygo was the star of the show for Real Madrid as the holders beat Chelsea to advance to the Champions League semifinals. He scored a superb brace, courtesy of Los Blancos' slick counterattacking play.

Ancelotti's men next face the winners of Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The latter hold a 3-0 aggregate lead from the first leg at home. They battle in the second leg on Wednesday (April 19) at the Allianz Arena will be a tough one for the Bavarians, despite playing at home.

However, Rodrygo hasn't ruled out Bayern conjuring a remarkable turnaround at the Allianz Arena. He said after his side's win over Chelsea (via MadridXtra):

"A Bayern remontada tomorrow? In the Champions League, anything can happen. We showed it last year."

Rodrygo alluded to Madrid's incredible 2021-22 Champions League campaign. They secured comeback wins over PSG and Manchester City en route to winning the competition.

Poll : 0 votes