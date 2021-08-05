Real Madrid lose key first-team player through injury as new season beckons - Reports

Real Madrid have suffered yet another setback in pre-season after star midfielder Toni Kroos suffered yet another groin injury.

Real Madrid announced Toni Kroos' injury on their official club website with a medical report which read:

"Following the tests carried out on our player, Toni Kroos, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a pubalgia. His recovery will be monitored."

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Toni Kroos is set to miss at least a month of action before returning to the first-team in mid-September. This comes as a major blow for Real Madrid as Kroos had decided to retire from international football earlier this year to focus on his club career.

Kroos suffered multiple groin injuries last season which saw him make just 28 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid.

However, on a positive note, the Spanish giants welcomed back new arrival David Alaba and forward Karim Benzema to pre-season training after the pair tested positive for COVID-19.

Real Madrid will play their first La Liga game on the 14th of August, 2021 against Deportivo Alavés. Toni Kroos will most definitely not take part in the fixture. Los Blancos begin their league campaign with 3 straight away games.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's greatest Premier League XI of all-time

After several month of problems on my pubic bone i think its time to give it a rest and work on it to be well prepared for a long season. Back asap as always. pic.twitter.com/NP6oBcRNcj — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) August 3, 2021

What's next for Real Madrid after Toni Kroos' injury?

With Toni Kroos set to miss the opening month of the new campaign, Real Madrid have a giant void to fill in central midfield.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could play the returning Martin Odegaard in midfield along side Luka Modrić and Casemiro. The alternative option is to sign a new midfielder to replace the injured German.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Carlo Ancelotti will try and convince the Real Madrid board to sign a new midfielder as the manager has always wanted an added presence in the middle. Speaking on his Twitch stream, Romano said:

"I think they will decide in the coming days with Ancelotti. Ancelotti have always wanted to bring in a midfielder and will try to convince the board into signing one."

Signing a new central midfielder is vital for Real Madrid. Los Blancos will sooner or later need to replace the likes of Modrić and Kroos. The pair are currently on the wrong side of their 30s and cannot carry on playing at a higher level for a longer period of time.

🚨| Real Madrid midfield plans now that Kroos is out?



I think they will decide in the coming days with Ancelotti. Ancelotti have always wanted to bring in a midfielder and will try to convince the board into signing one. @FabrizioRomano on @Twitch [🎖] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) August 3, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Anantaajith Ra