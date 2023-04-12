Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti names player from Los Blancos squad that reminds him of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti feels that Federico Valverde is a similar player to former Chelsea midfielder and current caretaker manager Frank Lampard from his current form.

This comes before Los Blancos take on the Blues in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (12 April).

Ancelotti believes that both Frank Lampard and Federico Valverde share some similarities in their style of play and the position they play in. The Italian tactician, however, argued that the playing style also varies from what the manager wants the midfielder to do on the pitch.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia), the Real Madrid manager was quoted as saying the following:

“It’s hard but Valverde is another box-to-box player with similar characteristics. However, it also depends on what a coach demands and I am not asking him to do the same things as Lampard.”

It is worth mentioning that Frank Lampard played under Carlo Ancelotti during the Italian's reign as Chelsea manager from 2009 to 2011. Ancelotti guided the Blues to a Premier League and FA Cup double in his first year in charge of the club.

The Real Madrid manager recollected Lampard's contribution during his time at Stamford Bridge and said:

“Lampard was a great player, a modern midfielder. He scored many goals because he had a unique ability to find space in the box with his late runs. An exemplary professional. I have great memories of him. He was a key player in my two years at Chelsea.”

Real Madrid booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by securing a 6-2 aggregate win over Liverpool in the Round of 16 stage.

Chelsea, then managed by Graham Potter, overcame German side Borussia Dortmund in the previous round. They secured a narrow 2-1 aggregate win over the Bundesliga side.

The Blues, however, decided to part ways with Graham Potter following a difficult run of form in the Premier League. The club have opted to hire their former player and manager Frank Lampard on a caretaker basis before they appoint a permanent manager for the 2023-24 season.

Whom will either Chelsea or Real Madrid face in the semifinals of the Champions League?

Chelsea or Real Madrid will face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this season. At the time of writing, however, it feels like Pep Guardiola's side could be their opponents.

Manchester City secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their quarterfinals tie on Tuesday (11 April) at the Etihad Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's side will therefore require a monumental effort to overturn the deficit at the Allianz Arena in a week's time.

