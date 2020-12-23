Real Madrid News Roundup: Club close to agreeing deal for Bayern Munich star, Los Blancos to battle Chelsea for Borussia Dortmund star and more: 23 December 2020

Real Madrid, slowly but surely, are hitting their stride in the 2020-21 season and are currently sitting at 2nd on the La Liga table. They will take on Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight and will be looking to get a positive result to keep within touching distance of league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Real Madrid from 23 December 2020.

Real Madrid extends Luka Modric's contract by a year

Luka Modric

According to Eduardo Inda from El Chiringuito, Real Madrid have extended Luka Modric's contract by a year. The Croatian international's current deal was set to expire next summer and he would have been free to enter a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choosing from January.

Luka Modric has been in fine form for Zinedine Zidane's men of late and Los Blancos have been looking to find an agreement with him over a fresh deal. The 35-year-old was tipped with a return to his former club Tottenham Hotspur but has reportedly decided to extend his stay in Madrid by a year.

Real Madrid to battle Chelsea and Manchester City for Haaland

Erling Haaland in action

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after youngsters in football right now and as per Angelo Mangiante of Sky Sports, it'll be a three-way battle between Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City for his signature.

Erling Haaland has a €68 million release clause and Real Madrid and Manchester City have been keeping tabs on Erling Haaland. Chelsea had recently signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig but the move hasn't really worked out as the German striker struggles to find some form at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are hoping to furnish enough funds for the Haaland signing via a mass exodus which will likely see the likes of Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Maarcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses all leaving the club on a permanent basis.

Real Madrid close to agreeing terms with David Alaba

David Alaba

According to Marca, Real Madrid have moved ahead of the crowd chasing Bayern Munich defender David Alaba and have now come close to reaching an agreement with him over a deal. Alaba is currently in the final months of his contract at Bayern Munich and the club has confirmed that they won't be extending his contract.

Real Madrid ramped up their efforts to sign him after it was confirmed that Alaba will end up being a free agent in the summer. Liverpool and Manchester United are among the other clubs that are interested in the Austrian who won the continental treble with Bayern Munich last season.