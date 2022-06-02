"Real Madrid offered more money, but for me the important thing was to play at the Camp Nou" - New signing says Xavi's video call convinced him to join Barcelona 

New Barcelona signing Pablo Torre has revealed what prompted him to join the Catalan giants over their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona signed Torre from Racing Santander in March for a reported fee of £4.2 million (via Goal) on a four-year contract, beating Real Madrid to the bell.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is expected to join Barca's B side at the Camp Nou and make his way up to the first team in the near future.

He is a skilled player who helped Racing to the Primera Division RFEF title by scoring 10 goals and assisting 12 more.

Torre's performances in midfield have been likened by some to that of Barca sensation Pedri.

The youngster has now stated that Barca manager Xavi's video call played a big part in him choosing the club. He told Adri Contrerass via Barca Blaugranes:

“Xavi called me per video call and it felt like I was his own son. He mentioned other youngsters as well and it seemed like he placed youngsters in an important role in his project. The contract talks went very fast and I quickly signed.”

The teenager was reportedly on the radar of both Real Madrid and Barca, but revealed why he chose the Camp Nou outfit over Los Blancos. Torre added:

“I spoke with Madrid, but in the end my dream was to play and hopefully succeed at Barca. Madrid offered more money, but for me the important thing was to play at the Camp Nou and, above all, the sports project that it offered me. It was clear to me since they called me the first time.”

Barcelona will look to make more smart signings given their financial situation

Barcelona are still struggling to balance their wage books to fit the new stringent La Liga rules. Xavi's team has done a decent job both on and off the field over the last few months.

While they finished second in the table after being ninth at one time, club president Joan Laporta made a few impressive signings in January. Despite the club moving forward from their days of financial desolance, they need to fully cleanse themselves of all financial issues.

The Catalan giants might be looking at signing a few free agents this summer to help them avoid paying unnecessary transfer fees.

Andreas Christensen has already agreed terms with Barca (via Fabrizio Romano) after running down his contract at Chelsea. Franck Kessie, who helped AC Milan to the Serie A title last season, also has an agreement in place with Barcelona.

