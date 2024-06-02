Real Madrid president Florentino Perez responds when asked about Kylian Mbappe signing after Los Blancos win Champions League final

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was asked about Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer to Los Blancos following their 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, June 1. The Frenchman, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain, with his contract expiring on June 30, 2024, has been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu for quite some time now.

Real Madrid claimed their 15th Champions League title by beating Dortmund. After a goalless first half, the Spanish giants broke the deadlock in the 74th minute through Dani Carvajal.

Vinicius Junior then doubled Real's lead in the 83rd minute. Dortmund forward Niclas Füllkrug pulled one back in the 87th minute but it was ruled out for offside.

After the win, Florentino Perez was asked about Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival at Real Madrid, with the Los Blancos president responding (via Madrid Xtra):

"Mbappé? Today isn't the day to talk about other players."

This Champions League final was Toni Kroos' last match for the La Liga giants as the German midfielder announced that he would retire after Euro 2024. He claimed his fifth UEFA Champions League trophy and fourth La Liga title in his last season with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have now won seven Champions League and as many La Liga titles under Florentino Perez's presidency.

Real Madrid stars open up about claims of Kylian Mbappe joining Los Blancos

Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior share their opinions amid claims of Kylian Mbappe potentially signing for Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, all the formalities between Mbappe and Los Blancos have been completed with only the official announcement pending.

In a recent interview, Vinicius and Bellingham were asked about Mbappe's potential transfer to the La Liga giants. The Brazillian forward said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Mbappé? I hope he decides his future soon. I always want to play with the best players in the world."

The English midfielder, meanwhile, responded (via Madrid Xtra):

“Mbappe? Who wouldn't like to play with him?”

Mbappe is PSG's all-time top scorer with 256 goals in 308 games along with 108 assists.