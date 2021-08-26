Real Madrid president Florentino Perez speaks about the club's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe - Reports 

Real Madrid are interested in

Mbappe

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain are not willing to entertain offers for Kylian Mbappe.

The Spanish giants have been heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman, who is reportedly keen on a move away from the French capital.

According to a series of tweets by Spanish journalist Jose Manuel Moreno (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano), PSG have already given Real Madrid their answer.

Le he preguntado a Florentino Pérez que si han contestado los dirigentes del PSG y el presidente del @realmadrid me ha dicho textualmente: "Ya han contestado y groseramente". — José Manuel Moreno (@josemorenoco) August 25, 2021

Moreno claims to have been granted an exclusive interview with Perez concerning the Mbappe situation and he took to social media to attribute some quotes to the Real Madrid president.

One of the tweets quotes Perez as saying verbatim:

"They have already answered and rudely.''

He also reportedly told Moreno that:

''Rest assured that these days will be tough''

Real Madrid are generally seen as the magnus opum of a player's career and Kylian Mbappe has publicly stated his admiration for the club in the past.

There is no official word yet on the development but Los Blancos' interest in the World Cup winner is said to be concrete.

Can Kylian Mbappe complete a mega move to Real Madrid this summer?

Kylian Mbappe has stated his admiration for Rea; Madrid

The current transfer window has been one of the most exciting in recent memory, with several major transfers taking place in the last two months.

This comes as a relief, following almost a year of relative inactivity owing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real Madrid have been quiet on the transfer front for the last two years and there has been a noticeable vacuum for the club's next marquee galactico.

Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as the standout player of his generation and it is only natural for the Bernabeu outfit to be interested in his services.

The 22-year-old has less than a year to go on his current deal with PSG and he has reportedly stalled on signing an extension.

Lionel Messi's arrival in the French capital has pushed Mbappe further away from the limelight and this could be one of the reasons why he is seeking a new challenge.

However, the club have been adamant in their stance that the former Monaco man is not for sale, reiterating his need for a strengthened team.

It is imperative that PSG tie Mbappe down to a new deal in the coming months if they fail to sell him, otherwise they might lose him for nothing at the expiration of his current deal.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Arnav Kholkar