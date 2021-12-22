"Real Madrid pushing" - Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on 2 Chelsea stars

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea defenders Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger amidst uncertainties around their futures.

Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger have been regular starters for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. However, there are doubts about the defensive duo's future at Stamford Bridge.

Both Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger are entering the final six months of their contracts with Chelsea. The two are yet to put pen to paper on a fresh deal despite their importance to the team.

Chelsea fans, though, need not worry about Thiago Silva's contract situation, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The journalist has revealed that the Brazilian is set to extend his contract with the Blues until 2023.

However, the same cannot be said about Antonio Rudiger, who is likely to leave the London giants as things stand. Fabrizio Romano explained that Real Madrid are pushing to acquire the German's services.

Addressing Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea futures, Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Thiago Silva contract extension with Chelsea is not in doubt. It’s just about paperwork to be prepared and signed in the coming weeks/months. He’s gonna stay until June 2023. Still no big changes on Rudiger situation. No agreement with Chelsea, Real Madrid pushing."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last year. The 37-year-old has missed several games due to injuries since his arrival, but his experience has proven to be vital for Thomas Tuchel and Co.

Chelsea will be delighted to retain Thiago Silva's services for another year. However, the Blues are likely to be without star defender Antonio Rudiger for the 2022-23 season.

The Germany international has been a key player for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over. However, he is reportedly not happy with the club's contract offer.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger is not short of options

Antonio Rudiger is increasingly likely to leave Chelsea when his contract comes to an end. The German will not be short of options should he decide against putting pen to paper on a fresh deal with the Blues.

La Liga giants Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old. Carlo Ancelotti's side are said to be keen to strengthen their defence next summer and have identified Antonio Rudiger as a potential recruit.

Los Blancos, though, are not the only club linked with Antonio Rudiger. Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in the centre-back.

