Real Madrid rejected chance to sign Chelsea star this summer - Reports

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku was reportedly offered to Real Madrid after Karim Benzema's departure to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

According to El Nacional, Lukaku's agent offered the former Manchester United star to Los Blancos but saw the proposal rejected.

The Belgium international returned to Chelsea after completing a season-long loan with Serie A club Inter Milan. The Italian outfit have made their intentions clear and want Lukaku back at the club.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday (July 15) that Inter have made their final bid of €35 million plus €5 million for the striker. Inter are also yet to hear from the player himself amid rumours of a move to the club's Serie A rivals Juventus, as per Romano.

The 30-year-old striker has spent just one season at Stamford Bridge since his return to Chelsea in 2021. Lukaku was at the club between 2011 and 2014, during which he completed two loan spells with Everton and West Brom before making a permanent move to the former.

During his latest stint with the west London outfit, Lukaku scored 15 goals from 44 appearances.

Amid rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia, Lukaku has stated that he wishes to continue his career in Europe (via Fabrizio Romano). A move back to Inter seems likely at the moment.

So far, the striker has made 132 appearances and scored 78 goals across all competitions for Inter. He also won the Serie A title in 2021 with the club.

Chelsea could sell Romelu Lukaku to Juventus - Reports

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Romelu Lukaku could have to pick between Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus as his next club. According to Sky Sports, Juventus have contacted Chelsea to explore a move for the striker. Lukaku has confirmed that he wishes to continue playing in Italy amid rumours suggesting a move for the player to Saudi Arabia (via Fabrizio Romano).

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed on Saturday (July 15) that the player himself has had a conversation with the Turin-based club. In his report, he further states that Juventus have submitted a bid worth €37.5 million plus €2.5 million for the player.

However, the deal will be acceptable to the Blues only if Juventus let Dusan Vlahovic complete a move to Stamford Bridge.