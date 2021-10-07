Details of Real Madrid’s bumper contract for Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger revealed - Reports

According to recent reports, Real Madrid has doubled down on their efforts to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer. The Spanish giants are willing to offer Rudiger a massive contract along with a significant pay hike in order to get the German on board.

Rumors also suggest that Bayern Munich and Juventus have been eyeing the Chelsea defender for a while now.

Real Madrid lost two central defenders in Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, who left the club for greener pastures. Despite Los Merengues getting David Alaba on board, the Austrian, along with Eder Militao, are the only trusted center-backs in Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

The situation is also a little grim because Real Madrid has utilized Nacho in the full-back roles while Jesus Vallejo has been linked with a January exit.

Naturally, this makes the Chelsea defender a prime target for the 13-time Champions League winners. More importantly, the club is preparing a massive offer to try and compete with other clubs in the race to sign the German star.

The report reiterates that the Real Madrid contract is worth €8 million per year and they are also willing to throw in a signing bonus.

Will the Chelsea star be a good fit for Real Madrid?

The German defender has been an integral part of the Blues' roster ever since he joined the club in 2017. However, Rudiger's place in the team was full of hurdles and lost his spot under Frank Lampard.

On the flip side, Rudiger has been reinstated in his position under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel and has looked impenetrable.

Rudiger played a crucial role in Chelsea's Champions League victory against Manchester City last season and the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal. Furthermore, he has helped the Blues take an early lead in the Premier League as Chelsea sit at the top of the table going into the international break.

The German defender recently revealed how he's happy at the club. Chelsea will undoubtedly try their best to ensure that Rudiger signs a contract extension. However, it remains to be seen if the German defender sticks with the Blues or looks for more lucrative offers.

Chelsea will take on Brentford next on October 16 after the international break.

