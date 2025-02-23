Real Madrid set to enter race to sign Liverpool and Chelsea target - Reports

Real Madrid are prepared to join the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea in the hunt for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, as per reports. The Spanish giants will look to sign a new centre-back or two in the summer after their problems in the position throughout this season.

France U-21 international Lukeba is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Europe, having made a name for himself in the German Bundesliga. The 22-year-old is contracted to Leipzig until 2029, and has a release clause of €90 million, which will become active in July.

Mirror Football reports that Real Madrid will look to make a move for Lukeba in the summer as they prepare for a defensive reshuffle. The Frenchman will be their long-term replacement for David Alaba, who has been beset by injuries in recent years, at left centre-back.

Lukeba is a target for Liverpool, as well, as they have uncertainties regarding the contract situation of captain Virgil van Dijk. With Ibrahima Konate's future at the club also in doubt, Arne Slot is looking to recruit new player at the back, and Lukeba fits his style well.

Real Madrid have their sights on Arsenal man William Saliba as a primary defensive target, but a deal for the Frenchman will be very difficult, they know. They are also one of several clubs keeping a close eye on Spanish youngster Dean Huijsen amid a string of impressive showings in a Bournemouth shirt.

Castello Lukeba has played just 19 times this season, with a hamstring injury having kept him out for over a month. The youngster is a prized asset at Leipzig, and the German outfit are keen to keep him on their books for as long as they can.

Real Madrid considering audacious move for Liverpool superstar - Reports

Real Madrid are considering a move to sign Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk in the summer, as per Real Madrid Confidencial. Los Blancos are among a number of sides keeping a close eye on the contract situation of the Dutch centre-back ahead of the summer.

Van Dijk is in the final months of his contract with Liverpool and has yet to agree on an extension with the Reds. The 33-year-old remains one of the world's finest defenders, leading a number of sides to monitor him with a view to signing him for free in the summer.

Los Blancos see van Dijk as a perfect addition to their squad, with his leadership ability and quality in defense among the best in the world. His experience has made club president Florentino Perez consider making a move for him in the summer if he does not find an agreement with the Reds.

