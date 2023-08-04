Real Madrid snubbed the chance to sign PL star after learning about potential availability of PSG's Kylian Mbappe this summer - Reports

In an exclusive revelation, Real Madrid abandoned their interest in Tottenham's Harry Kane after learning about Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe's potential availability.

The Spanish giants were initially eyeing Kane as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema. Still, according to the PSG Community, their focus shifted after learning about the possible availability of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, was keen on bringing in Kane due to his playing style and goal-scoring prowess, making him an ideal successor to Benzema. However, the allure of signing Mbappe led Los Blancos to alter their transfer plans.

Despite their interest, Madrid has yet to negotiate formal terms for Mbappe. The club is confident they hold the upper hand and intends to remain patient, hoping PSG will reduce their asking price and agree to a reasonable fee for the French superstar.

This has led to the situation not being resolved as quickly as some reports in the Spanish press had suggested. Madrid has not prepared any alternative plans if they fail to secure Mbappe's signing this summer. Should he not move this year, they hope to acquire him as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

The uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's potential transfer continues to create intrigue, and fans eagerly await further developments in the ongoing saga. With the start of the 2023–2024 season approaching, Madrid faces a crucial decision that could shape the future of their squad.

However, with a few weeks left in the transfer market, Mbappe's transfer saga can take an unexpected turn, with Madrid leading the race to sign him.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have made the first offer to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane after Sadio Mane left them to join Saudi-based Al Nassr.

Kylian Mbappe set to join Real Madrid as PSG hasten signings - Reports

Madrid Universal @MadridUniversal



— @tgm46 PSG are speeding up with their signings because they know their star is leaving. Kylian Mbappé will be a Real Madrid player.— @tgm46 pic.twitter.com/B64io0ThoS

According to journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is accelerating their transfer activity because they know their star player, Kylian Mbappe, will depart for Real Madrid.

The French international, who boasts an impressive record of 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 games for PSG, is poised to move to the Spanish capital.

As rumors surrounding Mbappe's potential transfer continue circulating, PSG's swift actions in the transfer market suggest they prepare for life without the prolific forward.

On the other hand, Madrid fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of the talented striker, awaiting official confirmation of the deal.