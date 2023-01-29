Real Madrid star doesn't feel valued at the club and is pessimistic about contract extension - Reports

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez reportedly feels undervalued at the club and is pessimistic about the possibility of a contract extension.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Nacho's relationship with manager Carlo Ancelotti has become strained, and the Spanish defender does not feel that he has the manager's full confidence.

Nacho has been a reliable squad player for Madrid over the years, but his playing time has been limited this season as he remains on the bench for most matches. The Spanish defender has featured in only 17 games for Los Blancos this season, mainly as a substitute.

Despite his lack of playing time, Nacho has remained professional and has continued to work hard in training, but the defender is said to be frustrated with the lack of opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu. His situation at the club also worries his teammates who have played alongside him over the years.

The relationship between Nacho and Ancelotti is said to have become sour, and the defender is said to feel that the manager does not value him as a player. This lack of trust and confidence in the manager is a major factor in Nacho's decision to consider other options, despite his unwillingness to leave Real Madrid.

Nacho has been a Real Madrid player since his youth and has fought for his place in the senior team. Since his promotion to the senior side, Nacho has made a staggering 292 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists. He has contributed heavily to Madrid's European domination in the last decade.

Despite his current situation, Nacho is still a valuable asset for Real Madrid. He has proven to be a versatile player, capable of playing in various positions across the backline. His experience and ability to play in multiple positions make him an ideal squad player for any team, and it would be a shame for Real Madrid to lose such a valuable asset.

It's worth noting that Nacho's contract is set to expire in 2023, and the two parties are still said to be undergoing negotiations to extend his future at the club.

Three clubs, including Real Madrid, monitor Marcel Brozovic's situation at Inter Milan

Barcelona, Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus are all reportedly keeping an eye on the situation of Inter Milan's Marcel Brozovic. Madrid legend Luka Modric highly rates the Croatian defensive midfielder, and it's believed that Real Madrid are mulling plans to prepare a £30 million deal to sign him this summer if the Jude Bellingham deal faces a roadblock.

Brozovic has been a key player for Inter Milan since joining the club in 2015, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by some of Europe's top clubs. The 30-year-old midfielder has 300 caps with the Italian club, with 30 goals and 37 assists.

However, with his current contract at Milan expiring in 2026, Madrid will have to pay big for the Croatian international.

