Manchester City keeping tabs on 22-year-old Real Madrid star who has fallen down Los Blancos pecking order: Reports

Manchester City are keeping a close watch on Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as they contemplate making a move for his signature in the summer, as per reports. The Cityzens are undergoing a rebuild, with the club keen to add younger players to replace their ageing squad after their struggles this term.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has stated that Camavinga is on the wishlist for Pep Guardiola's side ahead of the summer transfer window. They are one of several sides watching the 22-year-old, but have yet to decide whether to make a definitive move for him.

Eduardo Camavinga has endured a disappointing 2024-25 season with Real Madrid that has culminated in his falling down the pecking order. The France international began the season with an injury, as he suffered a problem in training ahead of the UEFA Super Cup in July. Since his return, he has been inconsistent in his showings, often making costly mistakes, and has also faced injury issues.

Manchester City have developed a good working relationship with CAA Stellar, the agency in charge of Camavinga, having signed their player Omar Marmoush in January. The midfielder has appeared 25 times for Carlo Ancelotti's side this scoring, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

The Premier League giants are looking to replace the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva in midfield, and are set to make a couple of signings. Camavinga has a contract until 2029 with Real Madrid and has not taken a decision on his future with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid, Manchester City keen on PSG star: Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester City are eyeing a move for PSG midfielder Joao Neves in the summer, as per Fichajes.net. The pair of European giants are in the market for midfield reinforcement, and have set their sights on Portugal international Neves.

Joao Neves left Benfica for PSG in a €60 million move last summer despite interest from the Premier League, and has been a hit in France. The 20-year-old has appeared 36 times for Les Parisiens, scoring four goals and providing nine assists from midfield.

Real Madrid are considering signing a player stylistically similar to Luka Modric, who is rumoured to be considering retirement after this season. Manchester City, on the other hand, are set to continue their comprehensive squad rebuild in the summer. PSG will likely resist any attempts to sign the youngster, and both sides will need to make an astronomical offer to tempt them.

