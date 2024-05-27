Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez shares cryptic tweet after missing out on Spain squad for Euro 2024, provides clarity with response

Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez posted a tweet that consisted of two laughing emojis after he was not named in the Spain national squad for Euro 2024. The 32-year-old has now provided clarity about the cryptic tweet.

Vazquez played for the national team from 2016 to 2018 during which he made only nine appearances. When asked about the post he made following the announcement of the Spanish squad, the midfielder mentioned that he fully supports his national team and said:

"My tweet after the Spain NT squad was announced? It wasn’t about that. I support the NT to the maximum."

Lucas Vazquez started his senior career with the reserve teams of Real Madrid, followed by playing for Espanyol on loan for the 2014–2015 season. During his nine-year tenure at Los Blancos, the midfielder has won four La Liga titles, two Supercopa de España, four UEFA Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups and the 2022–23 Copa del Rey.

The Spaniard, whose contract with Los Blancos expires on June 30, 2024, has scored 36 goals and provided 65 assists for the club. Having already won the 2023-2024 La Liga, he has a chance of claiming his fifth Champions League title with the club this season, as Carlo Ancelotti's squad face Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid midfielder picks his club teammate as 2024 Ballon d’Or winner

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has revealed his choice for this year's Ballon d’Or winner. The annual football award is set to be held at the end of October at Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris, France.

The 20-year-old Englishman, who joined the La Liga giants in 2023, chose his club teammate Vinicius Junior as the winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or. When asked about his opinion on the upcoming honor, Bellingham said (via @theMadridZone on X):

"Ballon d’Or? For me, Vini Jr. is the best in the world."

Vinicius Junior, who made his debut for Real Madrid in 2018, has been impressive this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 11 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos.

