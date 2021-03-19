Real Madrid star Marcelo drops huge hint about potential Cristiano Ronaldo return

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a possible return to Real Madrid and now left-back Marcelo has fuelled the rumors by commenting on an Instagram post that tagged them both.

In an Instagram video titled 'the Marcelo x Cristiano Ronaldo connection', the Brazilian full-back commented saying 'soon' accompanied by two emojis.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo forged a strong bond at Real Madrid, with the left-back often linking with the forward on the left-wing. From celebrating together to setting up goals for each other, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the left flank in their time together in La Liga.

With Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly looking for a move away from Juventus after their UEFA Champions League loss to Porto, this comment by Marcelo has caught a lot of attention.

Marcelo commenting 'soon' on the Instagram post

At age 36, Cristiano Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down and he could still add plenty of attacking quality to a struggling Real Madrid side. Another interesting angle is that Marcelo himself has been linked with a move to Juventus and this post could also be referencing that potential move.

Cristiano Ronaldo played the best football of his career at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of Real Madrid's greatest ever players

Undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers to grace the game, Cristiano Ronaldo took his game to new heights after his transfer to Real Madrid. The Portuguese ace won an incredible four Champions League titles at the Santiago Bernabeu, with three of them coming under current manager Zinedine Zidane.

Still in exemplary goal-scoring form at Juventus, Ronaldo's high wages and advancing age could force the Old Lady to part ways with their talisman in the summer transfer window.

With Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid all linked with a move for the Portuguese superstar, Marcelo's social media activity could well be the biggest hint as to Cristiano Ronaldo's future destination.

"Yes, it could be" 😳



Zinedine Zidane has hinted Cristiano Ronaldo could actually be returning to Real Madrid 😱 pic.twitter.com/1bD27maJ50 — Goal (@goal) March 15, 2021

With Zidane refusing to rule out a move for Cristiano Ronaldo and an exit seemingly imminent, the fairytale return to the Santiago Bernabeu could well become a reality later this year.

