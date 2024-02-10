Real Madrid star picks between Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andry Lunin has made his pick between PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland.

Mbappe and Haaland are two of the best young players and lethal goalscorers in the game and going great guns for their respective club. Both players are coming off spectacular campaigns last season.

While Mbappe had 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions, Haaland outshone him with a spectacular 52-goal season as City won their first continental treble.

Lunin picked the Norwegian international, telling El Chiringuito in a Q&A (via GOAL):

"As a number nine, Erling Haaland."

It's pertinent to note that both Mbappe and Haaland are linked with moves to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman is likely to arrive earlier, with Los Blancos hot on his pursuit to sign him as a free agent this summer.

Currently in the final five months of his contract with the Parisians, Mbappe is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club ahead of a summer move.

Meanwhile, the capture of Haaland would be complicated, with the striker having a reported €100 million release clause for non-Premier League clubs this summer (as per The Standard). Haaland is contracted to the Etihad till 2027 and recently professed his desire to stay at the reigning treble winners.

How have Real Madrid targets, PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland, fared this season?

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid targets Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are in the midst of solid campaigns for PSG and Manchester City respectively.

Mbappe, 25, has 30 goals and seven assists in 29 games across competitions. The tally includes 20 goals and four assists in 19 games in Ligue 1, where PSG are eight points clear of second-placed Nice (39) after 20 games. The Frenchman has also struck three times in six UEFA Champions League games.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Haaland - back from an injury layoff - has 19 goals and six assists in 24 games across competitions. The tally includes 14 goals and five assists in 17 games in the Premier League, where City trail leaders Liverpool (51) by two points and have a game in hand.

The Norwegian also scored five times in as many games in the Champions League, where Manchester City went perfect in the group stage.