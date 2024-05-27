Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham picks his 2024 Ballon d’Or winner

With the 2023-2024 season coming to an end, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has taken his pick for this year's Ballon d’Or winner. The annual football award is set to be held at the end of October at Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris, France.

The 20-year-old Englishman, who arrived at Santiago Bernabéu in 2023, chose his club teammate Vinicius Junior as the winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or. When asked about his opinion on the upcoming honor, Bellingham said (via @theMadridZone on X):

"Ballon d’Or? For me, Vini Jr. is the best in the world."

Vinicius Junior, who joined the Real Madrid in 2018, pulled off great performances this season, netting 23 goals and providing 11 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos.

The Brazilian forward has scored a total of 82 goals and made 75 assists in 263 games across competitions for the Spanish giants, and has already won three La Liga titles, three Supercopa de España, two FIFA Club World Cups, the 2022–23 Copa del Rey, the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League, and the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.

Vinicius Junior, whose contract with Real Madrid is valid till June 30, 2027, has a chance to lift his second UEFA Champions League trophy this season with Los Blancos, playing against Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr open up about claims of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. have shared their opinion on Kylian Mbappe potentially signing for Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window. The France national team captain is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain as his contract expires on June 30, 2024.

While Mbappe has been linked with a transfer to the Santiago Bernabéu, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that all the formalities between the forward and Los Blancos have been completed with only the official announcement pending.

In a recent interview, Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham were asked about Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer to Real Madrid. The Brazillian forward said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Mbappé? I hope he decides his future soon. I always want to play with the best players in the world."

While Jude Bellingham responded:

"Who wouldn't like to play with him?"

Kylian Mbappe, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 after being on loan for a season to the club from AS Monaco, is PSG's all-time top scorer with 256 goals in 308 games along with 108 assists. He also bagged the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France this season.