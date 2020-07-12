Real Madrid Transfer News: Chelsea interested in signing Los Blancos star Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic is set to leave Real Madrid this summer according to reports in the Spanish media.

The Serbian striker has failed to impress Zinedine Zidane and Chelsea is reportedly monitoring his situation at Real Madrid.

Zidane is ready to sell Jovic

According to a report published by Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid is open to selling Luka Jovic in the upcoming transfer window. The Serbian striker has struggled at Real Madrid this season and is yet to find his feet at the club.

The Spanish newspaper also mentioned that Chelsea has taken an interest in the wantaway Real Madrid striker. The Blues have been focussed on replenishing their squad and have identified Luka Jovic as the ideal target.

Luka Jovic has become a fringe player at Real Madrid and has been unable to displace an in-form Karim Benzema from Zinedine Zidane's starting eleven. The Serbian striker has also been involved in several controversies off the pitch and has had a miserable season.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt striker is still a potent goal threat and has attracted interest from several EPL giants. In addition to Chelsea, Leicester City is also monitoring the striker's situation at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic attracts interest from EPL clubs Chelsea and Leicester City

Luka Jovic has been disappointing at Real Madrid

Luka Jovic completed a transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 in a bid to compete for a spot in the starting eleven with veteran striker Karim Benzema.

The Serbian international's time at Real Madrid has been severely hampered by injuries and a lack of form. Jovic has not been able to make a significant impact at Real Madrid and is likely to leave the club in the near future.

In addition to his troubles on the pitch, Luka Jovic's personal life during his time at Real Madrid has also been filled with scandal and controversy. The Real Madrid star was publicly condemned by the Serbian Prime Minister a few months ago for breaking the coronavirus protocol and travelling to Belgrade.

The talented striker has found himself consigned to the fringes of the Real Madrid squad since his return from injury earlier this year. To make matters worse, Luka Jovic was found to be in contact with a friend who contracted the coronavirus last week and has been excluded from Zinedine Zidane's matchday squad for Real Madrid's fixture against Granada tomorrow.

Luka Jovic's issues off the pitch have not helped his case at Real Madrid and the club's officials have decided to offload the striker in the upcoming transfer window. The Serbian star has started only four La Liga games for Real Madrid and has scored a measly two goals in 16 appearances in the league.

Frank Lampard is reportedly interested in Luka Jovic

Leicester City is currently the front-runner to sign the formidable striker and Jovic's departure to the club largely depends on the side's Champions League qualification fortunes in the coming weeks.

Chelsea has also joined the race to sign the Real Madrid striker. Frank Lampard has already brought Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to the club and the addition of Real Madrid's Luka Jovic will make Chelsea a force to reckon with in the EPL.

Chelsea will face competition from Serie A giants Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan to secure the young striker's signing. With several European forces hovering around the striker, it is likely that Luka Jovic's time at Real Madrid will come to a premature end.

