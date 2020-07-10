Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos eyeing surprise move for Chelsea star N'Golo Kante

Real Madrid are reportedly in the market for a midfielder and could target Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The Frenchman is amongst the candidates being considered by Zinedine Zidane this summer.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could add to his squad this summer

According to Express Sport, Real Madrid are planning to lure Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to the Spanish capital next season. The Frenchman has endured a tough season at Stamford Bridge and could look to move on at the end of the current campaign, as Frank Lampard plans to fine-tune his squad in the coming weeks.

Kante is attracting interest from Real Madrid and could be on his way out of the Premier League club in the summer transfer window. Chelsea are stacked in the centre of the park and have not ruled out the possibility of his departure.

Real Madrid are ready to rekindle their interest in Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to Express Sport ✍️ pic.twitter.com/sF4pp7mVYg — Goal (@goal) July 9, 2020

Real Madrid are in the market for a central midfielder, as they aim to add more depth to their squad. Zinedine Zidane does not have an out and out defensive midfielder aside from Casemiro, due to which Kante has emerged as a possible option.

Real Madrid look to add to their ranks in midfield

A move to Real Madrid could tempt Kante

Los Blancos have also been linked with moves for Eduardo Camavinga, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba, indicating that midfield reinforcements are a priority this summer.

Kante has been one of the standout players in the Premier League in recent seasons and is a two-time Premier League winner. After making a name for himself in Leicester City's historic title-winning season, the Frenchman secured a move to Chelsea in the following summer.

Under Antonio Conte, the 29-year-old flourished in a deeper midfield role and played a big part in their Premier League-winning campaign in 2017. However, since the departure of the Italian, Kante's form has dipped considerably due to multiple reasons.

Maurizio Sarri predominantly used him in an unfamiliar advanced role, as he preferred Jorginho to anchor his midfield. While Kante produced a handful of decent performances in his new role, he struggled to establish himself as an indispensable member of the team.

The World Cup winner has endured similar problems under Lampard, due to which he could consider moving on at the end of the season. Real Madrid have long been linked with the midfielder and could finally agree a deal to secure his signature this summer.

However, any deal is likely to depend on Chelsea's asking price. Real Madrid are expected to spend cautiously this summer due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and it remains to be seen if they splash the cash for Kante.

Before dipping into the transfer market, Real Madrid will look to finish the current strongly. Los Blancos are are a point clear of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga standings and are aiming to win their first league title since the 2016-17 season.

However, Real Madrid have played a game fewer than their arch-rivals and could go four points clear with a victory against Alaves.

