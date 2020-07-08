5 players who can replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid

With Real Madrid icon Luka Modric approaching the twilight years of his career, here are 5 players who could replace him for the La Liga giants.

The Croatian midfielder has been a fantastic servant for Real Madrid and is one of the best midfielders in the modern era.

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Luka Modric is approaching the end of his illustrious Real Madrid career

Luka Modric is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation and has cemented his status as an icon for club and country. Having secured a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2012, the Croatian overcome a slow start to establish himself as an indispensable member of the squad.

Modric created history in 2018 when he won the Ballon d'Or and became the first player to break the duopoly held by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the decade.

Since Kaka's triumph in 2008, the star duo won the ten subsequent editions of the award between them and dominated world football in that period.

Real Madrid eyeing Modric replacement in the coming months

However, at the age of 34, Modric seems to be approaching the twilight years of his career. The Croatian maestro has won trophies aplenty in his time at Real Madrid and looks set to depart the club when his contract expires next summer.

Modric could be gradually eased out of the team before his impending departure, which would enable Real Madrid to identify a suitable replacement.

While a player of Modric's ability and skill set could be hard to replace, here are five players who could take his spot in the team for Real Madrid.

#5 Fede Valverde

Advertisement

Fede Valverde has become a key player for Real Madrid this season

Fede Valverde has been one of the breakthrough stars in Europe this season and has quietly gone about his business for Real Madrid. The Uruguayan midfielder is a terrific box to box athlete and has complemented Toni Kroos and Casemiro perfectly in the centre of the park.

Valverde's work-rate coupled with his dribbling ability makes him a threat on both ends of the pitch, as the youngster continues to mature into an excellent player. Real Madrid have a lot of quality in central midfield, but Valverde is a willing runner off the ball and adds some much-needed tenacity to their ranks.

The 21-year-old's rise has coincided with Modric being phased out of the team, meaning he could well be the heir to the Croatian maestro.

#4 Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard has impressed at Real Sociedad this season

Martin Odegaard rose to fandom at the tender age of 15 when he made his debut for Norway in 2014. In the six years that have passed, the youngster has learnt his trade and matured into a wonderfully gifted midfielder.

Currently on loan at Real Sociedad, Odegaard has thrived as an attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 and has been one of the best players in La Liga this season. Blessed with a wide array of passes and outrageous dribbling ability, the Norwegian could add another dimension to Real Madrid's midfield.

While the 20-year-old cannot match Modric's work rate, he could thrive in a system where the likes of Fede Valverde and Casemiro can make up for his defensive frailties.

#3 Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic is a vital cog of Conte's Inter Milan side

Marcelo Brozovic, in many ways, could be the perfect heir to his compatriot at Real Madrid. The Inter Milan star has been impressed this season under Antonio Conte and is amongst the most underappreciated players in world football.

Starting in the base of the midfield in a 3-5-2, the Croatian midfielder has combined his passing range and doggedness to devastating effect. Additionally, Brozovic is also a tough tackler of the ball shields his central defenders expertly, making him an invaluable asset for Conte.

At the age of 27, Brozovic has his prime ahead of him and has also had the privilege of sharing the dressing room with Modric for the national team.

#2 Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga is hailed as one of the brightest prospects in world football

Hailed as the crown jewel of French football, Eduardo Camavinga is one of the most sought-after young players in world football. Currently plying his trade for Rennes, the 17-year-old reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid in the future.

The Rennes star has also shown his inventiveness on the ball multiple times this season, while his work rate and passing range add to his stunning repertoire of skills.

Real Madrid is ready to make their first offer for Eduardo Camavinga - talks with the player and his entourage intensified in the last few weeks according to @RMCsport. pic.twitter.com/qDeRrfezdV — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 4, 2020

Camavinga's industry and ability to wriggle his way out of tight spaces are seen as desirable qualities by Zinedine Zidane, who is reportedly a big fan of his compatriot. Profile wise, the Frenchman has shown that he can contribute to both phases of play and could be the ideal man to replace Modric at Real Madrid.

#1 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba could finally fulfil his Real Madrid dream in the coming months

Unsurprisingly, Paul Pogba tops the list and the mutual admiration between the Manchester United star and Zinedine Zidane is well documented. The Frenchman is one of the most gifted footballers of his generation and has all the tools to take over the reins from Modric.

Pogba's skillset needs no introduction, as the 27-year-old brings to the fray everything you need from an all-action midfielder. The former Juventus man is capable of running the show from the centre of the park is also blessed with fantastic shooting ability.

When Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are on the pitch together, Manchester United average a goal every 37 minutes 😳 pic.twitter.com/lZhQA1IE65 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 6, 2020

Zidane has heaped praise on his compatriot several times in the past and the pair could join forces at Real Madrid anytime in the next 12 months. With Pogba's contract set to expire next summer, Los Blancos will be licking their lips about the prospect of finally landing one of their long-term transfer targets.

Also Read: 5 players who can replace Ivan Rakitic at Barcelona