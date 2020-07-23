According to several reports in the Spanish media, French club AS Monaco has expressed interest in out-of-favour Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and will place a bid for the young forward in the upcoming transfer window.

Luka Jovic has struggled to make an impact at Real Madrid and has been involved in several controversies during his time at the club. The Serbian talent has often found himself on the sidelines and has been reduced to a mere spectator at the club.

Luka Jovic could be heading to Monaco from Real Madrid, according to Foot Mercato.



His agent has suggested the move and now ASM boss Niko Kovac is a fan. pic.twitter.com/aCoSXBj18R — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) July 22, 2020

The Serbian striker decided to move to Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt last year and cost the Spanish giants a whopping €60 million transfer fee. Jovic was touted to be the rightful heir to Karim Benzema's throne at Real Madrid but has largely failed to live up to Zinedine Zidane's expectations.

Real Madrid is currently benefitting from some excellent squad planning over the years and has some excellent attacking talent in its ranks. Luka Jovic's first season in La Liga has been plagued by injuries and the striker is likely to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Monaco is competing with a host of Serie A giants to secure Real Madrid striker's signing

Luka Jovic has struggled to get going this season

Like Luka Jovic, Monaco has also failed to live up to the fans' expectations this season and has finished in a lowly 9th place in the Ligue 1 table. The French club is lacking a potent threat in the final third and Real Madrid's ostracised striker seems to fit the bill.

Luka Jovic will find it easy to fit into an underwhelming Monaco side and is likely to become the club's first-choice striker. The French side hired Jovic's former manager Niko Kovac earlier this week and the camaraderie between the two will play a massive role in the Real Madrid forward's future.

Monaco currently faces stiff competition from the likes of AC Milan and Napoli to sign the Real Madrid star and will have to dig deep into its treasury to fund a move for Luka Jovic.

Real Madrid is also unlikely to miss the services of Luka Jovic next season. The club's French striker Karim Benzema has been sensational for Zinedine Zidane this season and will retain his place in the starting eleven for the foreseeable future.

Real Madrid snatched the La Liga title from Barcelona's hands this season and has been one of the most clinical teams in Europe since the league's restart. Luka Jovic's antics off the pitch and his lack of fitness this past year has seen him suffer at Real Madrid. The Serbian striker played little to no part in Real Madrid's emphatic title victory.

Luka Jovic is likely to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid has transitioned to a formidable side under Zinedine Zidane and has a host of young talents in the squad. Luka Jovic was brought to the club as an alternative to Karim Benzema but the youngster has not taken his chances at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have a difficult task in the Champions League and will have to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in August. Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's best player this season and is sure to start ahead of Luka Jovic in the Champions League.

