Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Alphonso Davies makes Los Blancos decision; Luka Modric future in his hands, and more - February 27, 2024

Real Madrid face Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday (March 2) in La Liga. Los Blancos are leading the title race after 26 games, six points ahead of second-placed Girona.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has decided to join the La Liga giants this summer. Elsewhere, veteran midfielder Luka Modric’s future remains on his own hands, according to Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 27, 2024:

Alphonso Davies makes Real Madrid decision

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alphonso Davies has decided to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to HITC.

The Canadian left-back is a long-term target for Real Madrid, and his contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025. Liverpool and Manchester City are eager to secure his services at the end of this season, while the Bavarians want him to sign an extension.

However, Davies apparently has his heart set on joining the La Liga giants. He has apparently informed the Bundesliga giants - as well as his Premier League suitors – about his decision.

Bayern are ready to fight to keep him at the Allianz Arena but will offload the 23-year-old if he continues to stall a new deal. Los Blancos have identified the Canadian as an ideal replacement for Ferland Mendy, who is linked with a move away this year.

Luka Modric future in his hands, says Carlo Ancelotti

Luka Modric’s future remains up in the air.

Luka Modric will decide his own future, according to Carlo Ancelotti. The Croatian midfielder will become a free agent this summer and has been linked with an exit from Real Madrid.

Modric has struggled for game time under Ancelotti this season but gave a timely reminder of his qualities by scoring the winner against Sevilla last weekend in La Liga.

Following the victory, Ancelotti said that Los Blancos are awaiting the player’s decision regarding his next move.

“It's in Luka's hands what he wants to do. We have to wait for his decision.

"Out of respect for him, I can't give him advice. He knows perfectly well what he has to do. The quality of the minutes is more important than the quantity,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti went on to heap praise on the veteran midfielder and said that he's an example for the entire squad.

"It's complicated. It's hard to manage. I was once a player and went through it in my last year as a professional player. I would understand if Modric was a little bit upset if he is not playing.

"Everyone thinks he is at the end of his career, but I think he doesn't agree with that. He looks to be well, fresh. He's got legs. He doesn't seem like he is 38,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“He scored a great goal that allowed us to have another three points on the table.

"He shows everyone how hard it is for me to leave him on the bench. Not just for the goal he scored but how he trains. He is an example to the whole squad. It's very complicated to leave him on the bench."

Modric is wanted in the Middle East and has been linked with Inter Miami as well.

Former player slams Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni has been a first-team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu/

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Benito has criticised Aurelien Tchouameni for his recent performances.

The French midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2022 and has been a decent replacement for Casemiro. He's an integral part of Ancelotti’s new-look midfield, registering two goals and one assist in 27 outings across competitions this season.

However, Bentio told Movistar Plus that Luka Modric deserves to play ahead of Tchouameni.

“Tchouameni deserves more bench time than Modric. He has played again in his position, and he seems to me the most inconsequential player of Real Madrid. I still don’t know what he does well or what he stands out for,” said Benito.

He continued:

“I still don’t dare to say that he is a great distributor, a great defender, a very good player in driving, in transitions. … I still don’t dare to make a prediction of what this guy is going to be and I have to demand more. Everyone should demand more, first of all Real Madrid.”

With Modric’s future up in the air, Tchouameni is expected to continue his run in the first team.