Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid interested in Gareth Bale; Los Blancos face Tottenham Hotspur competition for Bayern Munich attacker, and more - 24 April 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Etihad on Tuesday to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s wards are among the favourites for the coveted trophy this season but are likely to face stiff competition from the Cityzens.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are interested in Gareth Bale. Elsewhere, Los Blancos could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for a Bayern Munich attacker. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 24th April 2022:

Atletico Madrid interested in Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale could move to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Gareth Bale, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Welsh winger is all set to leave Real Madrid this summer at the end of his current contract. Los Rojiblancos are planning to take the 32-year-old to the Wanda Metropolitano on a Bosman move.

Bale has blown hot and cold since joining Los Blancos in 2013. While he has been outstanding when fit, injuries have plagued his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has also enjoyed a love-hate relationship with the fans. The Welshman is not a part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the immediate future and as such could be allowed to leave this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Gareth Bale wants to stay in Spain once his contract with Real Madrid ends. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



(Source: Gareth Bale wants to stay in Spain once his contract with Real Madrid ends. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿(Source: @elchiringuitotv 🚨 Gareth Bale wants to stay in Spain once his contract with Real Madrid ends. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (Source: @elchiringuitotv) https://t.co/6tOS1zI27w

Despite spending a considerable amount of time on the sidelines in recent years, the 32-year-old is not short of suitors at the moment.

Atletico have now joined Bale's list of admirers. There has been a revolution at the Wanda Metropolitano since Simeone has taken charge at the club. However, after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, there are quite a few changes expected at the club.

Simeone has identified his attack as an area that requires immediate attention. Luis Suarez is in the twilight of his career and is likely to leave this summer. Matheus Cunha has also not lived up to expectations, which is why a move for Bale makes sense. Simeone is aware of the risks associated with the move but is willing to take his chances.

Real Madrid face Tottenham Hotspur competition for Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry has been in phenomenal form this season.

Real Madrid could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Serge Gnabry, according to The Daily Star. The German attacker is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Bayern Munich. The Bavarians want to keep him at the Allianz Arena but have struggled to tie him down to a new deal.

The Bundesliga giants could be tempted to cash in on him this summer if Gnabry continues to stall an extension because of his wage demands. Los Blancos are hoping to lure Gnabry to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is all set to welcome Kylian Mbappe to his roster this summer but would love a player of Gnabry’s ilk at his disposal. However, Los Blancos could face competition from Spurs for his signature.

Gnabry has scored 62 times for the Bavarians, including 16 strikes this campaign.

Antonio Rudiger close to joining Los Blancos

Antonio Rudiger could be plying his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Antonio Rudiger is close to joining Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via Gianluca Di Marzio.

The German defender is all set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season as a free agent. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant rise under manager Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge but is looking for a fresh challenge this summer. Los Blancos have emerged as his most probable destination.

GOAL News @GoalNews Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea at the end of the season, with Real Madrid leading the race to sign him ✍️ Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea at the end of the season, with Real Madrid leading the race to sign him ✍️ https://t.co/OHZyzE90Y4

Ancelotti is eager to add more options to his backline before the start of the new season.

Los Blancos are already in touch with Rudiger, and an agreement is believed to be just around the corner. The 29-year-old has turned down Manchester United and Juventus, among others, as he prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, though.

Rudiger has bagged 12 goals and seven assists in 196 appearances for the Blues, including five goals and four assists in 47 games this season.

