Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich not in Aurelien Tchouameni talks; Rodrygo unsure of Kylian Mbappe arrival, and more - July 19, 2023

Real Madrid finished second in La Liga last season and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Manchester City in the semifinals. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be determined to wrestle back both trophies in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are not in talks to sign Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Elsewhere, Rodrygo is unsure whether Paris-Saint Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 19, 2023:

Bayern Munich not in Aurelien Tchouameni talks

Aurelien Tchouameni is unlikely to arrive at the Allianz Arena this summer.

Bayern Munich are not working on a move for Aurelien Tchouameni, according to BILD.

The French midfielder's future at Real Madrid has come under doubt following his less than impressive debut campaign. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the La Liga giants this summer, with the player generating attention across Europe.

The Bavarians have been reported to have an interest in the player in recent weeks. While it's true that Thomas Tuchel admirers the player, the Bundesliga giants haven't established any contact to sign Tchouameni. Bayern are aware that it will be very difficult to prise away the Frenchman from Real Madrid, who consider him untouchable.

Moreover, Bayern have already invested in Napoli defender Kim Min-jae and are working to secure a blockbuster deal for Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer Harry Kane this summer.

The German side, as such, might not have the funds to complete a move for Tchouameni. The Frenchman only arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last year and is on a long contract with the club.

Rodrygo unsure of Kylian Mbappe arrival

Kylian Mbappe remains linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo Goes isn't sure whether Kylian Mbappe will arrive at Real Madrid. The French forward remains heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this year. Paris Saint-Germain could offload the 24-year-old if he refuses to sign an extension to his contract, which expires in 12 months.

Los Blancos remain hot on his heels but would prefer to sign him for free in 2024. However, the La Liga giants are not averse to breaking the bank should Mbappe be available this summer.

Rodrygo said on Sport TV that superstars like 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Mbappe are always linked with Real Madrid, so it's difficult to be sure of any move.

"Mbappe? At Real Madrid it’s very complicated, there are always rumours, and this year there were rumours about Harry Kane. When I arrived in Madrid, there was a lot of talk about (Paul) Pogba coming, so I don’t have any information," said Rodrygo.

He continued:

"I don’t have any information. We have to wait and see. Of course, I hope Mbappe comes because he will help us a lot. He is a real star, but we really don’t know anything."

Los Blancos have failed in their attempts to sign the Frenchman in the last two seasons.

Arda Guler backed to excel with Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid midfielder Nuri Sahin has backed Arda Guler to live up to expectations at Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old exploded into the scene last season at Fenerbahce, prompting a melee for his services this summer. Real Madrid eventually saw off stiff competition from Barcelona to win the race for the Turkish attacking midfielder.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, the Antalyaspor coach was full of praise for Guler, who bagged six goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions last season.

"We are not the people to give advice to Arda Güler. I saw Arda’s press conference and his first training session. He is a great person. May God guide his path. He makes us proud. He will continue to make us proud. I’m pretty sure he will be successful there,” said Sahin.

He continued:

“Madrid is the biggest club in the world. Thank God I have had the opportunity to play for Madrid. Not everyone gets the chance to wear that shirt. Arda is a great talent. He is a great football player, but we are not in a position to give him advice right now.”

Guler will have a chance to impress Ancelotti in pre-season, before the Italian manager decides if the teenager can be inducted into the first team.