Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich enter race for Ajax star; Manchester City ace wants Los Blancos move, and more - 23 February 2022

Real Madrid next face Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday in La Liga. Los Blancos currently sit atop the league table after 25 games, while their opponents are 11th.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have entered the race for an Ajax midfielder who is also wanted by Los Blancos. Elsewhere, a Manchester City star dreams of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 23rd February 2022:

Bayern Munich enter race for Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch could leave Ajax this summer.

Bayern Munich have entered the race for Ryan Gravenberch, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Dutch midfielder is one of the brightest young talents in Europe. So Real Madrid are planning to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Gravenberch rose through the ranks at Eredivisie giants Ajax before breaking into their first team at just 16. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength, earning rave reviews with his assured performances. The 19-year-old's exploits have earned him admirers at Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are expected to pay extra attention to the midfielder this year. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have served the club well, but are on the wrong side of 30. Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for the duo, and have their attention on Gravenberch. Dani Ceballos and Isco could also be on their way out this summer, so a move for the Ajax star makes sense.

Real Madrid could reportedly enter talks with Gravenberch soon. However, the Dutchman has also garnered attention from Bayern Munich. The Bavarians are looking to replace Corentin Tolisso, who will likely leave the Allianz Arena this summer. The Bundesliga giants want Gravenberch to fill the shoes of the Frenchman.

The 19-year-old is willing to move to Germany, which could be a big blow to Los Blancos' plans. However, the La Liga giants are not expected to concede defeat without a fight.

Bernardo Silva ace wants to join Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva has been in superb form this season.

Bernardo Silva dreams of joining Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Portuguese has been in stellar form since joining Manchester City in 2017. He is a vital cog in Pep Guardiola's system at the Etihad. The 27-year-old has registered 235 appearances for the Citizens to date, scoring 45 times, including ten this season, and setting up 47 more.

Silva is tied with City till 2025, but speculations are ripe regarding his future at the Etihad.

It is believed the Portuguese could be on the move at the end of the season, with the Santiago Bernabeu his preferred destination. Los Blancos are looking for midfielders this year. While the Spanish giants have not expressed an interest in the 27-year-old yet, they could use a player of Silva's calibre in their squad.

Los Blancos planning contract renewal talks with Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning contract talks with Marco Asensio, according to AS. The Spaniard has been in fine form in recent games, but his current contract is set to expire in 2023.

The 26-year-old is expected to drop down the pecking order after the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However, Asensio remains firmly in manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans, and the player also wants to stay at the club.

Los Blancos are now planning to tie Asensio down to a new deal in a bid to avoid losing him for free next summer. If he struggles to impress, the La Liga giants could always opt to offload him at a later date.

