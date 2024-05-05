Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Dani Ceballos set for showdown talks with Los Blancos, Nacho will move to MLS, and more - May 5, 2024

Real Madrid won their 36th La Liga title on Saturday, May 4, after Barcelona's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Girona. Carlo Ancelotti's team had secured a 3-0 win over Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the day, thanks to goals from Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Joselu.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are set for talks with Dani Ceballos regarding his future. Elsewhere, Nacho Fernandez will move to the MLS this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 5, 2024.

Dani Ceballos set for showdown talks with Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos could be on his way this summer

Dani Ceballos is planning to sit down with Real Madrid at the end of this season to discuss his future, according to The Daily Briefing. The Spanish midfielder is a forgotten man at the Santiago Bernabeu and has struggled for game time this season. Ceballos was handed a rare start against Cadiz on Saturday, with Carlo Ancelotti resting a number of his first-team stars ahead of the Bayern Munich game next week.

The 27-year-old's situation with Los Blancos is unlikely to improve anytime soon and the player remains linked with an exit this summer. Recent rumors suggested an agreement with Atletico Madrid, although Los Rojiblancos have moved quickly to dispell those talks. AC Milan are also apparently interested in the Spanish midfielder, and their strong relationship with Real Madrid could help materialize a deal. Los Blancos are likely to let the player leave for €10m.

Nacho Fernandez will move to MLS

Nacho Fernandez will end his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Nacho Fernandez is all set to move to the MLS this summer, according to MARCA. The veteran defender's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in a couple of months and he has already decided not to sign a new deal. The player has spent his entire career at the Santiago Bernabeu but has never been a first-team regular. Despite a string of injuries at the back this season, Nacho has been in and out of the first team and now wants to leave in search of regular minutes.

Given his wealth of experience, the 34-year-old is not short of options. However, he has apparently turned down lucrative offers in favor of a move to the United States. The player was close to leaving last summer as well before committing his future to the club.

However, as the season progressed, Nacho has rued that decision. He has realized that he cannot spend another season in Spain as a benchwarmer and wants to try a new adventure in his career.

Alvaro Arbeloa eyeing hot seat at Santiago Bernabeu

Alvaro Arbeloa wants to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu

Former Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa dreams of the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to his agent Oscar Ribot. The Spaniard is currently in charge of Los Blancos' Juvenil A team and wants to take over the first team in the future. Arbeloa took charge of the Under-14 side in 2020 and moved to the Juvenil A team in 2022, where he has done a decent job so far.

With Carlo Ancelotti under contract until 2026 and still going strong, there's no immediate need for a managerial change at the club right now. The La Liga giants already have their eyes on Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as an option when the Italian leaves. However, Arbeloa is apparently also a strong contender for the job.

Speaking recently, as quoted by Defensa Central, Ribot remained confident that his client will eventually secure his dream.

"He wants to be the coach of Real Madrid and he has everything to achieve it. He has the club’s values, loyalty, professionalism, and hunger and he understands that in the club, you always have to go out to win and fight for the maximum,” said Ribot .

He continued:

“He carries that DNA in his blood, so I have no doubt that one day he will be on the Santiago Bernabéu bench.”