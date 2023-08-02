Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Diego Simeone backs Kylian Mbappe move; Los Blancos set Andriy Lunin price, and more - August 2, 2023

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's team finished second, behind Barcelona, in La Liga last season and will be eager to wrestle back the league title next campaign.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid midifelder Diego Simeone has backed Kylian Mbappe's proposed move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos wants €8 million to part ways with goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 2, 2023:

Diego Simeone backs Kylian Mbappe move

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Diego Simeone would love Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid. The La Liga giants are the favourites to sign the French forward, who is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain either this year or in 2024.

Los Blancos would prefer to sign him for free next summer but could also be tempted to sanction a big money move before the end of this month. Simeone told AS that Mbappe's arrival would be good for the league.

"I would love it. Itowould be extraordinary for the league, so that he can continue to be one of the best. All footballers who arrive in Spain enhance it. Madrid has no financial problem to afford him. Surely if it is not this year, we will be competing against him next season," said Simeone.

The Argentinean manager also shed light on the comparisons between Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who powered Manchester City to the continental treble last season.

"They are different. Haaland is an animal in front of goal. He is perfection in that ‘9′ role that lives facing the goal. The growth of Man City was to recover what his game demanded of him.

"Haaland had to arrive to secure the Champions League. Sometimes it’s not enough just to play well," said Simeone.

Simeone, though, is not worried that Mbappe's arrival would make it more difficult for Atletico Madrid to win La Liga.

"It depends how you look at it. We have won the Spanish league against Messi, Iniesta, Alexis, Xavi, Busquets ... Ronaldo, Bale, Benzema. ... It’s football, not names," said Simeone.

Real Madrid have had their eyes on the 24-year-old Mbappe for a while but have failed to sign him so far,

Real Madrid set Andriy Lunin price

Andriy Lunin could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid want €8 million to part ways with Andriy Lunin this summer, according to Marca.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract with the La Liga giants, who are eager to cash in on him. Los Blancos have no desire to hand the player a new deal and want to raise funds from his departure instead. However, Lunin would prefer to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and see out his contract.

Lunin has struggled for regular game time during his stay with Real Madrid, with Thibaut Courtois the undisputed No. 1 in recent years. However, the Belgian custodian has had niggling injury concerns in recent season. Hence, should Lunin leave, the La Liga giants could move for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni ready to give his best next season

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) has been linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Aurelien Tchouameni is looking forward to the upcoming season. The French midfielder had an underwhelming debut campaign with Real Madrid after arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer. He dropped down the pecking order and is linked with an exit from the club this year.

There's intense competition for places in Los Blancos' midfield, giving rise to suggestions that Tchouameni could be deemed surplus to requirements. However, the 23-year-old remains highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the La Liga giants are unlikely to let him leave.

The Frenchman told Marca that he's full of praise for his fellow midfielders at Real Madrid.

"I think we have the best midfield in the world, with legends like Luka and Toni. We learn from them every day. We also have young people who have an incredible level like Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Ceballos and me. We’re going to do well this season," said Tchouameni.

He continued:

"I feel good with the team, and, I think, I’ve done a good job. In addition, on vacation, I worked a lot with a physical trainer. I feel good on the field. We want to play well and improve every day.”

Tchouameni has generated interest from the Premier League, with Liverpool being long-term admirers of the 23-year-old.