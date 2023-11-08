Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eduardo Camavinga signs new deal; Los Blancos have to pay higher fee for Endrick, and more - November 8, 2023

Real Madrid host Braga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (November 8) in the UEFA Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's team are leading Group C with three wins from as many games.

Meanwhile, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has signed a new deal with Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have to pay a higher fee for attacker Endrick.

On that note, here's take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 8:

Eduardo Camavinga signs new deal with Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga is a first-team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eduardo Camavinga has committed his future to Real Madrid, as confirmed by the club.

The French midfielder has been impressive for Los Blancos since arriving in 2021. He has covered at left-back as well but has mostly been used in midfield this season. The 20-year-old has 15 appearances this campaign, registering one assist.

Camavinga has also helped the club in their succession plans for the ageing Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The La Liga giants are pleased with his efforts and have opted to curb the rising interest in his services.

The Frenchman's previous contract was due to expire in 2027, and according to AiScore, he had a weekly salary of €138,110. However, he has now extended his stay until 2029, with a significant pay hike. His release clause, as per AS, has been set at €1 billion.

Los Blancos have to pay higher fee for Endrick

Real Madrid will have to pay a higher fee for Endrick, according to AS. The Brazilian forward is the next big thing in South American football and is set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. He has been in fine form for Palmeiras in recent games, picking up three goals in two outings.

His efforts have earned him a maiden call-up to his national team, which will trigger an additional clause in his deal with Los Blancos. The La Liga champions have agreed a €35 million fee and €25 million in bonuses with Palmeiras last December for the 17-year-old.

However, they will now have to pay an additional €2.5 million due to his recent goals and €1.5 million for a call-up to the Selecao. Real Madrid have agreed to pay the Brazilian club €2.5 million for every five goals Endrick scores.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi responds to Real Madrid statement regarding Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe (right) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that he hasn't seen Real Madrid's recent statement regarding Kylian Mbappe.

The French superstar remains a long-term target for Los Blancos and is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians. Recent reports have claimed that the Spanish giants have reached an agreement with the 24-year-old regarding a Bosman move next summer.

Real Madrid have released a statement refuting those reports. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Al-Khelaifi also hinted that PSG are planning the future with Mbappe.

"I haven’t seen their statement. We’re all focused on ourselves and our football, not on others. Kylian continues to achieve great things, and maybe people take him for granted, but nobody has played two World Cup finals and even scored a hat-trick," said Khelaifi.

He continued:

“I’ll say it again: Kylian is the best in the world, and it’s great to see him at the helm of PSG and France. He’s having a positive effect on our young people, helping us to build our future.”

Los Blancos have failed in two previous attempts to sign the 24-year-old.