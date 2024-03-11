Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eduardo Camavinga want to retire with Los Blancos; Real Betis want Dani Ceballos, and more - March 11, 2024

Real Madrid secured a 4-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, March 11, in La Liga. Strikes from Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler either side of own goals from Vincente Guaita and Carlos Dominguez, took Carlo Ancelotti's team seven clear at the top.

Meanwhile, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has expressed a desire to retire with Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Real Betis are hoping to re-sign midfielder Dani Ceballos at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 11, 2024:

Eduardo Camavinga wants to retire with Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga (right) is key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eduardo Camavinga has expressed a desire to retire at Real Madrid. The French midfielder has become a first-team regular since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021. He has also filled in at left-back and is an indispensable part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

This season, the 21-year-old has registered 31 appearances across competitions, starting 23. His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs in Europe, but Camavinga says that he's not going anywhere.

Speaking to Telefoot, the Frenchman pointed out that playing for Los Blancos is everyone’s dream, joking that he would even step in between the sticks if required.

“Even if they make me play as a goalkeeper, I'm going to play as a goalkeeper! If I can finish my career at Real Madrid? Of course, I want to end my (sporting) life here. Real Madrid is everyone's dream,” said Camavinga.

With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the twilight of their illustrious careers, Camavinga is the face of the future for the La Liga giants.

Real Betis want Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is wanted back at the Benito Villamarin Stadium

Real Betis are hoping to prise Dani Ceballos away this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish midfielder is a peripheral figure, with Ancelotti spoilt for choice in midfield. Jude Bellingham is the only automatic starter in the middle of the park under the manager.

Although there remains doubt regarding the futures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, there’s still a lot of competition for places at Real Madrid. Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz, as well as Arda Guler remain in the mix, along with Ceballos.

Subsequently, the Spaniard has struggled for chances this season, registering one goal and one assist in 21 outings across competitions, starting four times. The 27-year-old is understandably frustrated with the situation and could consider his future at the end of the situation.

Betis are keeping a close eye on the situation of their former player and are confident of getting him back this year. Ceballos’ contract with Madrid runs till 2026, but he could be allowed to leave in the summer for a suitable fee.

Andriy Lunin ready to sign new deal with Los Blancos

Andriy Lunin has done well this season.

Andriy Lunin is willing to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, according to club insider Mario Cortegana.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper was thrust into limelight last summer following Thibaut Courtois’ potentially season-ending ACL injury. Los Blancos opted to rope in Kepa Arrizabalaga to address the situation, and Lunin was expected to be the Spaniard’s backup.

However, the 25-year-old has exceeded expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu and has pushed Kepa down the pecking order. Lunin has appeared 22 times across competitions, registering 10 clean sheets. However, he's expected to return to the No. 2 role once Courtois returns to full fitness.

The situation has generated speculation regarding the Ukrainian’s future. It was previously believed that he could seek a move away from the club at the end of the season in search of more first-team minutes.

However, it now appears that Lunin is happy to stay as the Belgian’s deputy. The 25-year-old is happy with Los Blancos and waiting for the club to offer him a new deal.