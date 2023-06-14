Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eduardo Camavinga wants Kylian Mbappe move; Los Blancos balk at Kai Havertz price, and more - June 14, 2023

Real Madrid are expected to have a busy time in the upcoming transfer window. Changes are in order at the Santiago Bernabeu following a less than impressive season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga wants Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are unwilling to match Chelsea's asking price for attacker Kai Havertz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 14, 2023:

Eduardo Camavinga wants Kylian Mbappe arrival

Kylian Mbappe could be on the move this summer.

Eduardo Camavinga would be delighted if Kylian Mbappe joins him at Real Madrid.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has decided not to extend his stay in Paris beyond 2024, so he could be offloaded this summer. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and are in the race to secure his services this year.

Speaking to the press, as cited by AS, Camavinga pointed out that everyone would like to have Mbappe in their team.

"Kylian Mbappe's future? He has spoken, as you have noted. I have nothing to say. I would be very happy if he were to come to Real Madrid. He is a great player. Everyone would want Mbappe in their team. He made a decision, and we have to respect it,” said Camavinga.

The La Liga giants failed with attempts to sign Mbappe in the last two summers but could get their man this year.

Real Madrid balk at Kai Havertz price

Kai Havertz's future remains up in the air.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Real Madrid are reluctant to pay €60 million for Kai Havertz.

The German forward has blown hot and cold during his stay at Chelsea but remains highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu. Manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to add more bite to his attack this summer and has set his sights on the 24-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there's little interest from other clubs, including Arsenal, in Havertz.

“Another forward facing an uncertain future this summer is Kai Havertz. Despite the interest of Real Madrid, it has become clear in the last few days that the club don’t plan to meet Chelsea’s asking price for the Germany international,” wrote Romano

He added:

“The Blues want around €60m and hope that other clubs will join the race, though I can’t confirm other names for the moment, despite rumours about interest from Arsenal.”

Havertz joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 but has had a mixed spell.

Zinedine Zidane ready to return to management

Zinedine Zidane (left) is yet to take up his next assignment.

Zinedine Zidane is ready to return to management. The French manager has been on a sabbatical since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. Zidane enjoyed two fruitful spells with Los Blancos, winning multiple trophies. He has been backed to replace Carlo Ancelotti when the Italian leaves the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane was previously holding out for the hot seat at Least Bleus. However, speaking to GQ as cited by AS, the Frenchman said that it's not the right time for him to take up the national team job.

"I've said many times that when you play for France, then become a coach; it's logical that you think about it, but now is not the time," said Zidane.

Zidane added that he feels refreshed after a long break from the game.

"When I went home, my head was always back at work. In this job, everything comes at you from everywhere. All the information gets on top of you, and you have the responsibility of making all the decisions. It really absorbs your energy," said Zidane.

He continued:

"Sometimes, and I've done it twice now, I need to take a break. A coach is in charge of 23 players and never stops. Now, I'm simply enjoying life. Everything is possible if you take a step back. My life always goes at great speed, but now I feel refreshed."

Zidane could be an option for the club should Ancelotti leave this summer to take charge of the Selecao.

