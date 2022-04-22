Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland dreams of joining Los Blancos; club interested in Newcastle United midfielder, and more - 22 April 2022

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday at the Etihad. The La Liga giants saw off stiff competition from holders Chelsea in the quarterfinals to set up a tie with the Ciyizens.

Meanwhile, Christian Falk has said that Erling Haaland dreams of joining Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in a Newcastle United midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 22nd April 2022:

Erling Haaland dreams of joining Real Madrid

Erling Haaland has been in red-hot form since joining Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland dreams of joining Real Madrid, according to acclaimed journalist Christian Falk. The Norwegian is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. Los Blancos remain interested in the 21-year-old, but a move this summer could be complicated.

Ancelotti is all set to welcome Kylian Mbappe to Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season. Karim Benzema has also been in inspired form in the current season. scoring 39 times across competitions. As such, accommodating Haaland into the team could prove difficult.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



162 games [19]

131 goals [23]

36 assists [3]



Man City are signing a monster. Erling Haaland since his Molde debut in 2017 [ #UCL ]:162 games [19]131 goals [23]36 assists [3]Man City are signing a monster. Erling Haaland since his Molde debut in 2017 [#UCL]:👕 162 games [19]⚽️ 131 goals [23]🅰️ 36 assists [3]Man City are signing a monster. 🇳🇴 https://t.co/PQcdwmAxyD

Speaking recently, as relayed by AS, Falk said that a brief stop at Manchester City could work for all parties involved.

“Sources in the Dortmund dressing room have told me that Haaland’s dream remains to sign for Real Madrid. He wants to go to Madrid, but for now, that door is closed to him. Mbappe is on the verge of joining, and Benzema is in the best form of his career, which has led Haaland to consider making an intermediate stop at City. He is a very young player who can gain more experience there and spend a year learning under Pep Guardiola,” said Falk.

He continued:

“I have been told that nothing has been signed because of the inflated demands of his agent Raiola. His father also wants his slice of the pie, €30 million for him and €40m for Raiola. That aspect still needs to be hammered out. But they, as much as Dortmund, are convinced it will be sorted."

Los Blancos interested in Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has been on fire since joining Newcastle United.

Real Madrid are interested in Bruno Guimaraes, according to AS. The Brazilian joined Newcastle United in January and has taken little time to acclimatise to his new surroundings. The 24-year-old has registered three goals from 12 appearances for the Magpies, forcing Los Blancos to take notice.

The La Liga giants are scouting midfield targets as they aim to lay down succession plans for an ageing midfield. Ancelotti has already roped in Eduardo Camavinga last summer and has his eyes on Aurelien Tchouameni this year.

Guimaraes has emerged as a target for 2023, when the Brazilian is expected to be closer to his prime. The 24-year-old also holds a Spanish passport, which would help address the issue of non-EU spots in the squad.

Gareth Bale negotiating with DC United

Gareth Bale is all set to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Gareth Bale is negotiating with DC United regarding a possible move this summer, according to Marca via Steve Goff of The Washington Post. The Welshman is all set to leave Real Madrid this summer once his current contract expires. DC United are planning to sign Bale on a Bosman move.

Steven Goff @SoccerInsider D.C. United in talks with Gareth Bale’s reps about move to MLS, I’m told. (They actually spoke months ago but didn’t go anywhere.) Sides exchanging proposals but unclear whether It will pick up speed. DCU prepared to pay more than Wayne Rooney in 2018. Bale leaving Real Madrid. D.C. United in talks with Gareth Bale’s reps about move to MLS, I’m told. (They actually spoke months ago but didn’t go anywhere.) Sides exchanging proposals but unclear whether It will pick up speed. DCU prepared to pay more than Wayne Rooney in 2018. Bale leaving Real Madrid.

The two parties have already held talks before and are exchanging proposals right now. United are willing to hand Bale a bigger pay package than the one they offered Wayne Rooney in 2018.

Edited by Bhargav