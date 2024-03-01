Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland wants Los Blancos move; club plan Fran Garcia exit, and more - March 1, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their La Liga game with Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday (March 2). Carlo Ancelotti’s team are six points clear at the top after 26 games.

Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland reportedly wants to play for Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are ready to consider left-back Fran Garcia’s exit this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 1, 2024:

Erling Haaland wants Real Madrid move, according to journalist

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland dreams of playing for Real Madrid, according to journalist Sam Lee.

The Norwegian striker has hit a higher gear since arriving at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. He helped the Cityzens secure a historic treble last season and continues to be indispensable for Pep Guardiola’s plans this year.

The 23-year-old has registered 27 goals and six assists in 30 outings across competitions this campaign. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of Haaland, as per reports, and are expected to move for him in the future.

On The Athletic Football Podcast, Lee added that City are likely to try and delay the Norwegian’s exit for as long as possible.

"I think everybody knows Haaland wants to play for Real Madrid. And I don’t think that’s ever really gonna go away. But what City can do is keep making it an environment where they wanna stay and play football and obviously earn lots of money,” said Lee.

Haaland could fill Karim Benzema’s shoes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos plan Fran Garcia exit

Fran Garcia’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Real Madrid are willing to offload Fran Garcia this summer if they sign Alphonso Davies, according to MARCA.

The Spanish left-back was roped in last year with a view to compete with Ferland Mendy but has failed to live up to expectations. Meanwhile, Mendy has convinced manager Carlo Ancelotti with his performances and is above Garcia in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are long-term admirers of Davies, who enters the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich in the summer. The La Liga giants want to secure his services at the end of the season, and his arrival could make Garcia the third-choice left-back in the squad.

Ancelotti also wants Mendy to sign a new deal, which could mark the end of the Spaniard’s tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 24-year-old has five assists in 24 outings across competitions this season.

Kylian Mbappe yet to agree Real Madrid move, says journalist

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is yet to sign a contract with Real Madrid, according to Ligue 1 insider Jonathan Johnson.

The French superstar’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer, and he has apparently decided not to sign an extension. Los Blancos have eyed the player for a while and are reportedly in talks to sign him on a Bosman deal at the end of this season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that negotiations are yet to reach a conclusive end.

“Since my last column, Kylian Mbappe has confirmed to Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he plans to leave PSG at the end of his contract this summer.

"While that communication has now been made, there is still no official communication that Mbappe has reached an agreement with Real Madrid. There’s still nothing signed, despite some reports stating that it’s a done deal, to all intents and purposes,” wrote Johnson.

Johnson went on to add that Mbappe’s desire to participate in the Paris Olympics is among the reasons for the delay.

“From what I’m told, one reason the deal is still to be signed on the dotted line is related to his Olympic participation and other various moveable parts,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“It’s also been reported that Mbappe’s entourage have sounded out the likes of Manchester City, and my understanding is that they are a group of very switched-on individuals who know the kind of leverage they have with a player of Mbappe’s calibre.

"So sounding out some of the biggest clubs like Man City in order to extrapolate the best offer they can out of Real Madrid is a no-brainer.”

Liverpool have also been briefly linked with the 25-year-old, but the player is unlikely to move to Anfield.