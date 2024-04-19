Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Joey Veerman advised against Los Blancos move, Andriy Lunin likely to stay, and more - April 19, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to face bitter rivals Barcelona in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, April 21. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game on the back of an impressive win over Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals in midweek.

In terms of transfer news, Joey Veerman has been advised against joining Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Andriy Lunin is likely to extend his stay with the La Liga giants.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 19, 2024.

Joey Veerman advised against Real Madrid move

Joey Veerman could be on the move this summer

Football analyst Aad de Mos has advised Joey Veerman to snub a move to Real Madrid in favour of joining Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for PSV Eindhoven this season, registering six goals and 15 assists from 37 outings across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that the player's efforts have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, speaking recently as cited by Sport Witness, De Mos insisted that the Dutch midfielder will struggle for chances if he joins Los Blancos.

“I think Veerman is a typical player for Arsenal. He is a different type than Taylor. The latter is also younger than Veerman. He has a great future and is now playing in a very bad team. Let everyone have their say. We will see in the long run," said De Mos.

He continued:

“He has already played for the Dutch team, scored against Germany. He will make his minutes at the European Championship.

"They (Real Madrid) have a lot of good midfielders there at the moment. With those two French guys (Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni) and of course Bellingham. He won’t play much there. I think it would be better for him to move to Arsenal.”

The La Liga giants are likely to sign a new midfielder this summer with Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos staring at uncertain futures.

Andriy Lunin likely to stay

Andriy Lunin has been very impressive this season

Andriy Lunin is likely to extend his stay with Real Madrid, according to journalist Jorge Picon. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has been outstanding for Los Blancos this season, stepping up to help the club deal with Thibaut Courtois' injury. The Belgian is yet to kick a ball this campaign after rupturing his ACL in pre-season and picking up another injury to his knee in recent days.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought in from Chelsea on loan to deal with the situation, but Lunin has emerged as an unlikely hero. The 25-year-old was impeccable against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier this week, helping the La Liga giants progress to the semifinals of the Champions League. He has helped them keep 12 clean sheets in 27 appearances.

Real Madrid are pleased with his efforts and are now preparing to hand him a new deal. The Ukrainian's contract with the club expires next summer, but he is likely to be open to an extension.

Los Blancos face Bayern Munich competition for Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid will face competition from Bayern Munich for the services of Jarrad Branthwaite, according to TEAMtalk. The English defender has been rock-solid at the back this season for Everton, registering 35 appearances across competitions. He has helped them keep eight clean sheets in 29 Premier League games.

The La Liga giants are impressed with his efforts and are apparently considering a move for the 21-year-old. Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing a long-term partner for Eder Militao, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Nacho Fernandes all on the wrong side of 30.

Branthwaite has the makings of a future superstar and could be a fine addition to the Italian manager's squad. However, the player is also wanted at the Allianz Arena and the Bavarians could give Los Blancos a run for their money in this race.