Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Juventus interested in Luka Modric; Massimoliano Allegri has no regrets about turning Los Blancos down, and more - 16 April 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga. Los Blancos are the favourites for the league title and are atop the standings after 31 games.

Meanwhile, Juventus are interested in Luka Modric. Elsewhere, Massimiliano Allegri has no regrets about turning down Los Blancos. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 16th April 2022:

Juventus interested in Luka Modric

Luka Modric is wanted in Turin.

Juventus are interested in Luka Modric, according to journalist Sergio Santos. The Croatian midfielder is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid. The Bianconeri are planning to pick him up this summer on a Bosman move.

Modric has been an outstanding servant for the La Liga giants since arriving at the club a decade ago. The 36-year-old has had a hand in the club’s recent success and continues to be indispensable for manager Carlo Ancelotti. However, with the Croatian being at the tail end of his career, Los Blancos are also laying down succession plans for their star.

Sergio Santos @AS_SergioSantos Modric tiene dos ofertas importantes sobre la mesa, ambas de dos temporadas.



Una es de la Juventus y la otra, de Qatar. Modric tiene dos ofertas importantes sobre la mesa, ambas de dos temporadas. Una es de la Juventus y la otra, de Qatar.

The Spanish giants are expected to offer him a new deal soon. There has been no talk of an extension yet, although Modric has insisted that he remains focused on the season. Juventus are planning to take advantage of the situation and prise the Croatian away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 36-year-old reportedly has two offers on the table, one from the Bianconeri and the other from Qatar. Both parties are willing to offer him two-year deals. However, Real Madrid are unlikely to let Modric leave this summer, given his importance to Ancelotti’s plans. The Croatian is expected to sort out his future at the end of the season and stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

Massimiliano Allegri has no regrets about turning Real Madrid down

Massimiliano Allegri was offered to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he has no regrets about turning down the chance to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian had previously revealed he had turned down Real Madrid to take the Juventus job last summer.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Allegri: "I don't regret one bit the fact that I chose Juventus instead of Real Madrid." #rmalive 🎙| Allegri: "I don't regret one bit the fact that I chose Juventus instead of Real Madrid." #rmalive

Following Los Blancos’ progression to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, Allegri was asked at the press conference whether he rues not taking the job. The Italian remained adamant that he has no regrets, insisting the decision was a personal one. He said:

“Not at all. I am happy to be back here. My 10-year-old son lives here in Turin, and this is another reason he decided to return. I wanted to work again with Juventus and make four good years, building something meaningful. I have no regrets. I am lucky, and I am working at a good level. I’ve taken many satisfactions, and I hope more will come together with the club."

Allegri had a successful five-year stint at the club between 2014 and 2019, delivering five consecutive Scudetti and 11 titles overall. He also took the Bianconeri to two UEFA Champions League finals. The Italian returned for a second stint in Turin last summer, signing a four-year contract.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up about style of play

Carlo Ancelotti has weighed in on the debate over the style of play that has recently gripped Spanish football. Xavi initiated the conversation by saying that Barcelona felt an obligation to play well and win.

Speaking at his press conference, Ancelotti pointed out that playing well means performing both with and without the ball, saying:

“What does it mean to play well? For me, playing well means doing well when you have the ball and also when you don't have the ball. Since, you can also play well in defence. For example, with the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid first leg, I felt Atleti defended very very well. If you play well with the ball but poorly without the ball then I don't think you're playing well overall. Football is about both attacking and defending."

Edited by Bhargav