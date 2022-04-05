Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema wants Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu; Los Blancos face competition from PSG and Chelsea for Aurelien Tchouameni, and more - 5 April 2022

Real Madrid will be out for revenge when they face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday. The La Liga giants were knocked out of last season’s semifinals by the holders enroute to the title.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema wants Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea for Aurelien Tchouameni.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 5th April 2022:

Karim Benzema wants Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu

Karim Benzema wants to play alongside Kylian Mbappe (left) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema believes Real Madrid could score a lot of goals if Kylian Mbappe moves to the Santiago Bernabeu. The PSG star is inching closer to the final few months of his contract with the Parisians and is likely to move this summer. La Liga giants Madrid are the favourites to secure his services on a Bosman move.

Los Blancos’ pursuit of the 23-year-old has Benzema’s seal of approval. The 34-year-old spoke to L’Equipe, as cited by Marca, on a wide array of topics. Benzema began by saying that there are no favourites in the Champions League quarterfinals.

“There is no favourite. Look at our matches against Paris Saint-Germain: we were the favourites in the first leg, maybe. And in the second leg, PSG became huge favourites. So that means nothing. Chelsea are a very good team, and we will go there looking to get a good result,” said Benzema.

The Real Madrid striker went on to express a desire to play alongside Mbappe for Los Blancos, saying they complement each other well.

“I like playing with (Mbappe) in the national team, and I would like to play with him at club level. I believe that we would score twice as many goals - or even three times the amount! We have a great connection in the national team because we each know what the other one will do. For example, we both like going to the left, but we will never both be there at the same time,” said Benzema.

Benzema also spoke about Vinicius Junior’s exceptional form this season.

“I didn't teach Vinicius how to play football. All I did was change a couple of things for him. Before he wanted to get forward and then it was 'now let's see what I'll do'. Now he gets forward knowing that he will score, make a key pass, get into the box. This year everyone says 'Vinicius this, Vinicius that', but he is the same player as last season,” said Benzema.

Real Madrid face competition from PSG and Chelsea for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Real Madrid face competition from PSG and Chelsea for the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni, AS reports.

The French midfielder is among the hottest properties in Europe at the moment. His spectacular rise at Monaco has caught the attention of Los Blancos, who are looking for a new midfielder this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a successor to Casemiro, who has shown signs of decline this campaign.

Tchouameni has emerged as the Italian’s preferred option for the position. However, the La Liga giants could have to ward off competition from PSG and Chelsea to secure the services of the 22-year-old.

Thibaut Courtois opens up on facing Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois is preparing to face his former club.

Thibaut Courtois is hoping he doesn’t get a hostile reception from Chelsea fans during the Champions League quarterfinals. The Belgian left Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid in 2018.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Courtois also expressed his delight at living his dream at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I hope that they don't boo me, but you never know. I'm prepared for whatever comes, and we'll have to see how it goes. I hope it's a happy return to Stamford Bridge. We're now rivals. They'll want to win, and the same goes for me too, and so I'm not expecting any applause from the fans,” said Courtois.

He continued:

“When I arrive at the training ground and see the Real Madrid badge, I sometimes think: Pinch me! This isn't a dream, is it? Not even in my wildest dream could I have imagined that I would one day play for Real Madrid. That's the good thing about football. You have to believe in yourself and that one day your dreams will come true."

Edited by Bhargav