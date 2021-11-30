Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema willing to consider Manchester City move; Los Blancos interested in Mexican star, and more - 30th November 2021

Real Madrid consolidated their position atop the La Liga table after a hard-fought win against Sevilla on Sunday. Los Blancos are now four points ahead of holders Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Madrid's star striker Karim Benzema is willing to consider a move to Manchester City if he parts ways with the club next summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in a Mexican attacker who plays for Napoli.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 30th November 2021.

Karim Benzema willing to consider Manchester City move

Karim Benzema is willing to move to Manchester City if he leaves Real Madrid this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Frenchman is currently the star of the show at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the 33-year-old's place in the first team could be affected by incomings next summer. Los Blancos are preparing to welcome both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to the club next year.

Benzema has been a consistent performer for Real Madrid over the years. The Frenchman joined Los Blancos in 2009, and has appeared almost 600 times for the La Liga giants, scoring 295 goals.

The 33-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, having already amassed 16 goals and eight assists from 18 appearances this campaign. However, he might have to play second fiddle to Haaland next season.

Real Madrid are plotting a blockbuster summer of 2022 that could see Benzema pushed down the pecking order. The Frenchman, as such, is contemplating a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu. Manchester City have an interest in the 33-year-old, and Benzema is now warming up to a move to the Etihad.

Real Madrid interested in Hirving Lozano

Real Madrid are interested in Hirving Lozano.

Real Madrid are interested in Hirving Lozano, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Napoli star recently revealed his ambition to play for a bigger club. The Serie A side are not impressed with his comments, and want to offload the Mexican. Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Real Madrid are looking for reinforcements in attack next summer. Gareth Bale is expected to leave at the end of his current contract, while the futures of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio also remain uncertain. Los Blancos want to rope in Lozano to provide Carlo Ancelotti more options in attack.

Real Madrid monitoring Dutch right-back Jeremy Frimpong

1. FC Köln vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Jeremie Frimpong, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Los Blancos want to upgrade their right-back position next year, considering the injury woes of Dani Carvajal. The La Liga giants have drawn a list of targets, and the Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong has now been included in it.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye with his performances for Bayer Leverkusen this season. However, Real Madrid could only turn to Frimpong if they fail to secure their top targets.

