Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit, Lucas Vazquez agrees to stay, and more - May 12, 2024

Real Madrid secured a 4-0 win over Granada on Saturday, May 11, in La Liga. Brahim Diaz scored a brace (49', 58'), while Fran Garcia (38') and Arda Guler (45+2') also found the back of the net to mark a memorable night for Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has announced that he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. Elsewhere, Lucas Vazquez has agreed to a one-year extension at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 12, 2024.

Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has announced that he will not be signing a new deal with PSG. The French superstar's contract with the Parisians expires at the end of this season. It has been long speculated that he will leave this summer as a free agent to join Real Madrid. The La Liga giants have been long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and are reportedly already engaged in talks regarding a Bosman move.

In a video shared on social media, Mbappe thanked the Ligue 1 champions for helping him grow as a player.

"I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday," said Mbappe.

He continued:

"It's a lot of emotion; many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club - one of the best in the world - which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure; to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history - some of the greatest champions; to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well, with all the glory and the mistakes I've made."

The Frenchman went on to state that he will be leaving the country, perhaps hinting at an impending move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It's hard, and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, Ligue 1, a championship I have always known, but I think I needed this - a new challenge after seven years," said Mbappe.

Mbappe has appeared 46 times for PSG this season, registering 43 goals and 10 assists.

Lucas Vazquez agrees to stay with Real Madrid

Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez has reached an agreement with Real Madrid regarding a one-year extension, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez. The Spanish utility man remains a first-team regular under Carlo Ancelotti, but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Vazquez has appeared 35 times in all competitions for Los Blancos this season, registering two goals and six assists.

Juventus are keen to take him to Serie A, but the 32-year-old has apparently turned down a move to Turin. He has been quite impressive in the right-back role once again this season and the La Liga giants are pleased with his efforts. As is the club's policy with players over the age of 30, Vazquez has been offered a one-year extension, which he has accepted.

Luka Modric's agent provides update on his future

Luka Modric

Lucas Modric's future will be determined in the coming days, according to his agent Vlado Lemic. The Croatian midfielder's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of next month and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The 38-year-old remains heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu after dropping down the pecking order this season.

Speaking recently as cited by MARCA, Lemic admitted that Modric's future remains up in the air.

“So far there’s nothing clear about Modric’s future with Real Madrid. Next week things will be clearer for us. Real Madrid is Modric’s homeland and together we will decide what is best,” said Lemic.

Modric has appeared 43 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, almost half of which have been from the bench.