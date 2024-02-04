Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe decides to join Los Blancos, Erling Haaland not looking to leave Etihad, and more - February 4, 2024

Real Madrid will lock horns with Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (February 4) in the league. Carlo Ancelotti’s side can go four points clear at the top of the table with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has decided to join Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, Erling Haaland is not looking to leave Manchester City just yet.

On that note, here's a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 4, 2024.

Kylian Mbappe decides to join Real Madrid - Reports

Kylian Mbappe will move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Kylian Mbappe has decided to move to Real Madrid at the end of this season, according to La Parisien. The La Liga giants have been hot on the heels of the French superstar for a while, and their efforts will finally bear fruit this summer. Mbappe is in the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and hasn’t signed an extension yet.

The Ligue 1 champions were hoping to convince him to agree to a new deal. However, Mbappe has already informed the club of his intentions to leave this summer to join Los Blancos. Nothing is official yet, but the 25-year-old now looks certain to wear the white of Real Madrid next season. Los Blancos will be particularly delighted at securing his services on a Bosman move.

Erling Haaland not looking to leave Etihad, says Fabrizio Romano

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has rubbished claims that Erling Haaland is unsettled at Manchester City. AS recently reported that the Norwegian wants to move to Real Madrid to better his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or and The Best FIFA Award. Haaland is a long-term target for the La Liga giants, who remain hot on his heels.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the 23-year-old is happy with the reigning Premier League and European champions.

“I’m not aware of anything about Haaland being unhappy, sad or whatever in Manchester. The situation remains the same as always, the player is enjoying his time at the Premier League champions working under a top coach like Pep Guardiola. There have been no changes in his situation,” wrote Romano.

Haaland has appeared 76 times across competitions for City, registering 71 goals and 14 assists.

Eden Hazard opens up on Santiago Bernabeu stint

Eden Hazard struggled to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard has admitted that joining Real Madrid was an overwhelming experience for him. The Belgian forward left Chelsea to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 as one of the finest players in the world.

However, he failed to live up to the hype with the La Liga giants, registering just seven goals and 12 assists from 76 outings across competitions over four seasons. The 33-year-old was crippled with injuries during his stay and eventually left the club last summer. He has since retired from football.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Hazard insisted that moving to the Santiago Bernabeu was always his dream.

“I've been a Zinedine Zidane fan since I was a child. The Bernabeu, the white kit... it has a charm that others don't have. Real Madrid is special. Beyond that, I don't think that I fit in. It's not like me. It's a bit of a 'swaggering' club and I'm not like that. I also didn't like the way we played if you compare it to other clubs. But, it was my dream. I couldn't finish my career without coming here,” said Hazard.

Hazard also hit out at reports that he didn’t train well.

“They say I was a slacker. But I haven't spent 16 years [as a professional] without training. The little games, the little runs, I was there. It's true that some mornings I arrived without sleeping well, not feeling like it, no desire, and when it's like that, I show it,” he said.

He continued:

“Don't give me the ball. I'm making a square metre and I'm not moving! I don't move. And I don't move for an hour. An hour of tactics? 'Can I go with the physio?'”

Hazard appeared 352 times for Chelsea, registering 110 goals and 92 assists

